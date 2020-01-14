Former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr. was in a giving mood after watching his school take home the national championship on Monday night in New Orleans.

After the confetti fell on the field, Beckham was spotted handing out handfuls of cash to two Tigers players. The current Browns wideout pulled out a big stack of bills and peeled some off to hand to receiver Justin Jefferson and defensive back Jontre Kirklin. At least a few of the banknotes appear to be $100 bills.

Jefferson, whose brothers Jordan and Rickey played with Beckham at LSU, hauled in nine catches for 106 yards against Clemson. Kirklin, an occasional receiver in addition to his defensive duties, made one tackle in the game.

Receiving, as LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss’s father would say, “straight cash, homie,” is about as clear a violation of NCAA rules as you could imagine. Jefferson is getting some buzz as a potential early-round NFL draft choice this spring but Kirklin is more likely to return to school. If either player wants to suit up for LSU again they better have handed that cash back to Beckham.