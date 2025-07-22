NFL Analyst Predicts Cleveland Browns QB Depth Chart
The Cleveland Browns have multiple decisions to make ahead of the 2025 season.
The most important comes at the quarterback position where a four-man competition is expected to take place during training camp.
Many predictions will be made between now and Week 1. Browns' analyst Tony Grossi became the latest to reveal his depth chart prediction on ESPN Cleveland.
According to Grossi, the depth chart to begin training camp will be as follows:
1. Joe Flacco
2. Kenny Pickett
3. Dillon Gabriel
4. Shedeur Sanders
The Browns made big-time moves in attempts to rebuild the quarterback room.
It began when Cleveland made a trade to acquire Kenny Pickett from the Philadelphia Eagles. Cleveland then signed Joe Flacco to a one-year deal in free agency.
Despite making two moves to add veterans, the Browns did not slow down during the draft.
Cleveland selected Dillon Gabriel in the third round before taking Shedeur Sanders off the board two rounds later.
As of now, it is anyone's job and there are different predictions floating around. Flacco would be the safe choice as a veteran who has experience under head coach Kevin Stefanski in Cleveland.
While this might be the safe move, many believe that Flacco starting Week 1 would not be wise for the future. This future might also include adding another quarterback next season depending on where the Browns land in the 2026 NFL Draft.
It will be interesting to see if either rookie quarterback can step up and take the job heading into the season.