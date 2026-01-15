Report: Giants-Bound John Harbaugh Expected to Bring Ex-Ravens OC to New York

John Harbaugh could bring a friend along with him to New York.

Harbaugh is in the process of finalizing an agreement to become the next head coach of the Giants, as confirmed by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, and is expected to bring former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken to New York, sources told Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Monken, the Ravens play-caller on offense under Harbaugh the last three seasons in Baltimore, would reprise that role in New York with Jaxson Dart and company.

Garafolo adds that the Giants, who are the first team among the nine teams with head coach vacancies to hire a coach, will conduct a thorough search and cast a wide net in search of the best candidates for offensive and defensive coordinator, but that Monken is the “early leader” in the clubhouse to fill the role for the Giants.

Monken has over three decades of coaching experience and first began coaching in the NFL in 2007 as a wide receivers coach for the Jaguars. His first offensive coordinator role in pro football came in 2016 with the Buccaneers. He has seven years of experience with three different teams—Tampa Bay, the Cleveland Browns and the Ravens—as a play-caller in the NFL.

Monken's offenses have ranked inside the top-10 in total yards four times, and inside the top-10 in points three times, including in each of his first two years in Baltimore. The Ravens, led by the watchful eye of Monken, dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson and powerful running back Derrick Henry, ranked first in red-zone touchdown percentage and rushing yards per game, as well as second in points per game and yards per play during Monken's first two years in Baltimore (2023-24). The Ravens' offense took a step back in 2025, as injuries and inconsistencies took their toll on the team, with Monken taking accountability for his own role in the regression.

Were he to come to New York, Monken would inherit a young group of Giants playmakers that includes promising second-year QB Jaxson Dart, bruising running back Cam Skattebo and Pro Bowl wide receiver Malik Nabers.

