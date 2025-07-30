NFL Analyst Spins Cleveland Browns QB Situation into Positive
The Cleveland Browns have a crowded quarterback room during training camp.
The Browns have not yet named a starter for Week 1 as the battle continues between four options.
While the battle seems underwhelming in terms of winning right now and in the future, Alex Kay of Bleacher Report believes it can be spun into a positive for the team right away.
"It should instead result in the team boasting its most competent passer since Baker Mayfield departed after the 2021 campaign. It remains to be seen who will emerge as the QB1 here, but iron sharpens iron during training camp and the Browns are set to finally enter a season with a competent option under center after years of ineptitude."- Alex Kay, Bleacher Report
The overall concept is that the Browns should be able to find their best option under center since Baker Mayfield's departure.
Will that be the case? That is yet to be seen.
The favorite to win the job at the moment is Joe Flacco, who led the Browns to the postseason with an end-of-the-season run in 2023. Kenny Pickett suffered a hamstring injury which has halted his progress during camp.
Cleveland is also evaluating two rookie options. Dillon Gabriel was selected in the third round of the draft before Shedeur Sanders two rounds later.
Sanders has looked like the better of the two but it remains unlikely that Cleveland opts for a rookie in Week 1.
It will be interesting to see how the position plays out but what we do know is that whoever wins the job will have earned it.