Browns might have most attractive head coach vacancy

The Cleveland Browns are among the six teams with a head coach vacancy going into the offseason.

The Atlanta Falcons' job just opened up, along with the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders. Other teams in need of a coach are the Tennessee Titans and the New York Giants. The Browns' firing of Kevin Stefanski puts them in a spot they’ve been in 11 other times since 1999, searching for a leader. So what is a head coach getting if they decide to coach for the Browns compared to the other openings?

Cleveland is not completely sold on Shedeur Sanders being their quarterback of the future, which puts them in the same boat as the Falcons, Cardinals, and Raiders. Tennessee and New York seem to be still confident in their young signal callers. According to Browns general manager, Andrew Berry, Cleveland has four different assets that can turn the team around quickly.

Browns GM Andrew Berry on what assets the team has to turn things around quickly:



-- "ample cap room"

-- an elite defense

-- a young core on offense

-- 10 picks, including 2 in the first round — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) January 5, 2026

Ample cap room

Ample is doing a lot of heavy lifting in this sentence, as in 2026, Cleveland will have around $12 million to spend in free agency. That is, if they do not bring back any key players who are set to hit free agency, like Wyatt Teller, David Njoku, Shelby Harris, or Devin Bush.

Elite defense

The defense is led by the sack king and best defensive player in the NFL in Myles Garrett, with lots of young talent like Carson Schwesinger, Mason Graham, Tyson Campbell, and pro-bowler Denzel Ward.

Young core on offense

Harold Fannin Jr. is undeniably one of the steals of the 2025 class, Quinshon Judkins is also a hit at running back; other than them, there are many questions about this offense. Who is going to be playing quarterback if it isn't Shedeur? Who is going to be catching passes? Who is going to be protecting the quarterback? Those questions need to be answered in the draft and in free agency.

Draft capital

The final asset from Berry is the draft capital that Cleveland possesses in April. Two first-round picks, their own picks in rounds two, three, and four. Then three picks in round five, their own, the Raiders (from Kenny Pickett), and the Bengals (from Joe Flacco). Finally, Cleveland owns the Eagles' pick and the Seahawks' pick (from Nick Harris) in the seventh round.

Ten total draft picks, and it is clear where the needs are for Cleveland, now, it is up to Berry and Jimmy Haslam to address them.