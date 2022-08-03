NFL Files Appeal in Deshaun Watson Suspension

The NFL has decided to appeal the six games suspension that Deshaun Watson was given.

Just when you think it is over, it’s not. The NFL had decided to appeal the suspension against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson was given a six-game suspension by arbitrator Sue L. Robinson. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“The NFL notified the NFLPA that it will appeal Judge Robinson’s disciplinary decision and filed its brief this afternoon. Commissioner Roger Goodell will determine who will hear the appeal,” said an NFL spokesperson.

Recently, the Browns’ quarterback was noted to be ready to sue the NFL if the decision was appealed. You can read about that right here.

Now the case is heading to be heard by someone else, who the league will be able to pick, whether that is right or wrong. If the appeal process carries out then there is a chance that Watson is on the field in week 1 against the Carolina Panthers.

With the appeal, Watson could eventually be suspended for a longer range of time. Which would obviously hurt the Browns in 2022. The NFLPA decided to not appeal the process handed by Robinson, even asking the NFL to do the same.

