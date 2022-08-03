Skip to main content

NFL Files Appeal in Deshaun Watson Suspension

The NFL has decided to appeal the six games suspension that Deshaun Watson was given.

Just when you think it is over, it’s not. The NFL had decided to appeal the suspension against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson was given a six-game suspension by arbitrator Sue L. Robinson. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“The NFL notified the NFLPA that it will appeal Judge Robinson’s disciplinary decision and filed its brief this afternoon. Commissioner Roger Goodell will determine who will hear the appeal,” said an NFL spokesperson.

Recently, the Browns’ quarterback was noted to be ready to sue the NFL if the decision was appealed. You can read about that right here.

Now the case is heading to be heard by someone else, who the league will be able to pick, whether that is right or wrong. If the appeal process carries out then there is a chance that Watson is on the field in week 1 against the Carolina Panthers.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With the appeal, Watson could eventually be suspended for a longer range of time. Which would obviously hurt the Browns in 2022. The NFLPA decided to not appeal the process handed by Robinson, even asking the NFL to do the same.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Keep up to date with Browns Digest on Instagram!

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

3A8DE43F-2579-4870-82A4-5FD809BC8936
News

Browns Sign Former Michigan Standout Wide Receiver

By Brandon Little2 hours ago
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) rushes New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon (2) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Brownsgiants 4
Featured Content

The Significance of Jordan Elliott

By Pete Smith9 hours ago
56D1A903-26B2-44FE-BCEE-7307E1BA108C
News

Deshaun Watson Will Sue NFL if This Happens

By Brandon LittleAug 2, 2022 11:50 AM EDT
Jun 14, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks to the media after minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Ruling on Deshaun Watson was Never Going to be Satisfying

By Pete SmithAug 1, 2022 8:51 PM EDT
D717B8AA-0E5C-475F-A0B7-7C790D6313E0
News

Amari Cooper Gets Banged up During Monday Practice

By Brandon LittleAug 1, 2022 5:08 PM EDT
Sep 27, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) celebrates after running back Nick Chubb (not pictured) scored a touchdown during the second half against the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Activate Jack Conklin, Sign a Wide Receiver

By Brandon LittleAug 1, 2022 10:33 AM EDT
May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws a pass during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Laying out who the Browns Will Face Without Deshaun Watson

By Brandon LittleAug 1, 2022 9:06 AM EDT
Jun 14, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks to the media after minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Suspension announced for Browns Deshaun Watson

By Brandon LittleAug 1, 2022 8:25 AM EDT