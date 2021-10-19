    • October 19, 2021
    Baker Mayfield Expects to Play Thursday, Which Requires an Adjustment in his Play

    Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield still expects to play against the Denver Broncos and admitted that his labrum is completely torn as opposed to a partial tear, which had been previously reported.
    Tuesday in his media availability, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said he still expects to play against the Denver Broncos. A decision that will ultimately be made by head coach Kevin Stefanski and team doctors, Mayfield has been steadfast since his postgame press conference after the loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

    Mayfield dislocated his shoulder for the second time this year, had it put back into place and continued playing just as he did against the Houston Texans.

    The problem for the Browns is that it's going to need surgery and in some ways, it seems as if they are delaying the inevitable. Mayfield admitted that his labrum was completely torn against the Texans as opposed to a partial tear, which was initially reported. However, Mayfield did suggest the shoulder can heal, at least to a point.

    "It's kind of common sense. If I don't take shots to it, it can get healthy."

    The challenge for Mayfield is that he must play differently. Against the Cardinals, he was the author of his own demise. Both times he fumbled including the play he dislocated his shoulder again, he held onto the ball too long.

    On the first fumble which led to Cardinals points, he said he was trying to find a way to get the ball to Odell Beckham. He ignored the clock in his head, looked aimless wandering throughout the pocket and ultimately was hit from behind on his arm, knocking the ball out.

    Right now, despite a significant injury, Mayfield is trying to play hero ball. It's not only directly leading to lost possessions in the form of these fumbles, but he's taking abuse he really can't afford.

    It's clear Mayfield wants to play for his teammates until they drag him off the field. The only way he's going to be able to that is adopt the mentality that he had against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs, a game plan he executed beautifully.

    Mayfield got the ball out of his hands quickly and consistently, able to find passing options all over the field, particularly in empty formations. When the Browns utilize those formations, especially when they have James Hudson and Blake Hance in at the tackles,  he can't be late.

    Mayfield has to adapt not only to his own physical limitations as well as those of his offensive line. The Browns aren't short on weapons and there are throws to be made. Take the profit, stay out of negative plays and keep moving the ball, setting up reasonable third downs.

    READ MORE: Browns Defense Must Step Up to Aid Battered Offense

    Baker Mayfield's Fifth-Year Option With Cleveland Browns Isn't Cut and Dry
