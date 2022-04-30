Perrion Winfrey excited to play with Myles Garrett: ‘I'm coming into kill right away with my boy‘

The Cleveland Browns fourth round draft pick, Perrion Winfrey, is ecstatic to get to work with the team.

Browns grabbed a defensive tackle with a mean streak in the fourth round. Perrion Winfrey is a member of the Browns, and he is ecstatic about it, to say the least. Winfrey was hyped to head to work with superstar defensive end Myles Garrett.

Cleveland Browns Select Perrion Winfrey, DT Oklahoma with 108th Pick

“I'm coming into kill right away with my boy Myles Garrett, the best defensive end in the game. This shit is over with,” Winfrey said during a Zoom meeting following his draft selection.

Winfrey was the 2022 Senior Bowl MVP, where he stood out in front of scouts. Many thought he would be a second or third-round draft pick at worst, the Browns got him in the fourth round. That is the definition of value.

Winfrey was born in Illinois but played in the Big 12 after two years at a community college. When looking for a defensive tackle that gets after the passer, Winfrey fits that mold. Going to work with Garrett, as well as potentially Jadeveon Clowney, Winfrey is going to be able to be a sponge. As is Alex Wright.

Cleveland still could sign Akiem Hicks, who would benefit the young players in the locker room too. You always want players who want to be here, that is exactly what Winfrey wants.

