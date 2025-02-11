New Pro Bowl QB Option Emerging for Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns have been linked to a whole bunch of different quarterbacks in recent weeks, but a new contender may be emerging for the Browns in 2025.
Derek Carr.
Carr has two years remaining on his deal with the New Orleans Saints, but the Saints would save $30 million next season if they designate him at a post-June 1 cut.
Considering that New Orleans seems to eager to kick off a new era under center, whether that means going with Spencer Rattler or trading up in the draft for a signal-caller, it stands to reason that Carr has played his final snap in the Bayou.
If Carr does get released, expect the Browns to immediately be considered an option.
The 33-year-old would actually likely represent the best possible bridge option Cleveland could acquire this offseason. Kirk Cousins would be too risky given his recent injury history, and it's looking like Geno Smith will remain with the Seattle Seahawks.
Carr actually hasn't been bad the past couple of seasons. In 10 games this past year, he threw for 2,145 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 67.7 percent of his passes and posting a 101 passer rating.
Are those great numbers? No, but they look like a godsend to the Browns, who just went through one of the most miserable quarterback campaigns one can imagine.
Carr probably isn't leading any team to a Super Bowl. Especially not at this stage. However, Cleveland would not be asking that of him.
The four-time Pro Bowler would merely represent a stopgap for the Browns and, potentially, a mentor if the team does, in fact, draft a quarterback in April.