NFL Fans Rip Referees After Confounding Sequence in Broncos-Patriots AFC Championship
The Broncos hosted the Patriots on Sunday in the AFC championship game for a chance to go to the Super Bowl. But, as has been the case throughout this postseason, a questionable call by the referees ended up a dominant storyline in the first half.
Backup Jarrett Stidham played pretty well in place of Bo Nix to start the game for Denver. He threw a deep bomb on the second possession of the game before opening up the scoring by throwing a touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton. The Broncos’ defense proved ready to go from the opening whistle and completely shut down Drake Maye’s offense. It was all going Denver’s way.
Then, halfway through the second quarter, Stidham dropped back to pass and panicked upon feeling the pressure. He got flushed out of the pocket immediately and tried to fling the ball away as New England defenders tackled the QB.
From the broadcast view, it wasn’t clear whether he actually got rid of the ball or fumbled. It was even less clear on the field, where one referee acted like it was a fumble while others blew their whistles to signal an incomplete pass. The Patriots’ defense, not totally sure what was going on, grabbed the loose football and ran into the end zone.
Initially the officials called it an incomplete pass and threw a flag for intentional grounding. Replay showed it was pretty close to a forced fumble by the New England defense, though, and coach Mike Vrabel seemed ready to challenge it. But then the call was changed to a fumble, as Stidham’s incomplete pass had traveled backwards. But because at least one ref blew the whistle, the Patriots’ return couldn’t count and Vrabel was unable to challenge the ruling. The final call by the refs was a backwards pass by Stidham recovered by the Pats, resulting in New England possession in Denver red zone.
It was an absolute disaster of a sequence for the refs, as well as CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore, and led to plenty of ridicule from everyone watching.
A very messy showing from the officials. Fortunately for the Patriots, the mistakes didn’t end up mattering—New England got possession of the ball and scored a few plays later on a Drake Maye run. But the tens of millions of viewers who tune in to watch these NFL playoff games are clearly frustrated by the regular mistakes made by the officiating crews across the league each week.
