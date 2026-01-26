New Mock Draft Has Cleveland Browns Surprisingly Selecting Defensive Standout Early

With Super Bowl LX set, the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will play for the Lombardi Trophy; there is, sadly, only one football remaining in the NFL season.

Well, only one game if you don’t count the Pro Bowl, which Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders was named an AFC Pro Bowl alternate to earlier today. That is a flag-football contest, though. The next event in the NFL season is the combine and draft from late February until April.

Mock draft season also starts hot during this time. Earlier today, NFL Media Analyst Daniel Jeremiah released his first mock draft.

With the sixth pick, Cleveland would take:

David Bailey, Edge Rusher, Texas Tech

Jeremiah says that Cleveland should take the best player available with this pick. Although I think Bailey might be the best edge rusher in the draft and one of the best defenders among the available guys, how much does this help Cleveland? The story of having a great defense along with a subpar offense may continue for another season.

If Cleveland were to go defensive line, it would be back-to-back years that they have selected a defensive lineman in the top six. While Mason Graham is turning out to be a mainstay on the interior, to pass up on an offensive playmaker for a position that might be the deepest on the team does not move the needle.

With Myles Garrett on one side and Alex Wright, who just signed a contract extension, along with Isaiah McGuire, there should be no new faces in that room.

With the 24th pick, Cleveland would take:

Kadyn Proctor, Offensive Tackle, Alabama.

Jeremiah’s reasoning for Proctor is that he is a big human, which is very true as Proctor sits at 6’7”, 366 lb.

Cleveland needs some help on the offensive line, specifically at tackles where they had many different players start this season. Those starters throughout the season did not play very well, many grading low on PFF.

For this spot in the draft and the positional value, the Proctor pick is a solid one. Although there has been a rise for Georgia OT Monroe Freeling and potentially Clemson OT Blake Miller, Cleveland would have their choice of tackles.

Browns fans do not seem happy with these selections, many comparing Proctor to former Browns tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., with the similar builds and, of course, college at Bama. Along with telling Browns fans they won’t take a wide receiver in the first round for the 10th straight year, this mock does not satisfy many.