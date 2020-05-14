BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

James Harrison On Mohamed Massaquoi Hit: "I ain’t gonna say what, but [Tomlin] handed me an envelope after that."

Pete Smith

One of the most notorious opponents the Cleveland Browns have faced as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers was James Harrison. He was fined for any number of hits he had against players for the Browns, but one of the more ferocious was the hit he had on Browns receiver Mohammed Massaquoi. As a guest on Willie Colon's podcast, "Going Deep", Harrison brought told up a story that hadn't been previously known regarding that hit.

Harrison was fined for hit hit on Massaquoi and had to meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell about how to tackle opponents without maiming them.

When Harrison spoke on this incident, first, he used it to brag up his admittedly incredible strength, saying to Colon:

"Listen, on everything I love, on my daddy’s grave, I hit that man with about 50 percent of what I had and I just hit him because I wanted him to let loose of the ball. If i had knew they was gonna fine me $75,000, I would have tried to kill him."

What Harrison said next raises a few additional questions.

Did Tomlin pay Harrison? Did Tomlin pay Harrison for knocking Massaquoi out of the game? Did he give him money to pay off an imminent fine? What Harrison is asserting is along the same lines as bounty gate, which resulted in substantial suspensions for the New Orleans Saints.

First and foremost, unless someone else can confirm this story, it's unlikely the NFL does anything. But for a coach like Mike Tomlin, who always enjoys favored status among coaches, being regarded as a virtuous coach and a moral compass within the NFL, the amount of incidents with him continue to increase.

When it came to the brawl with the Cleveland Browns that was sparked by Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph, Tomlin has refused to accept any responsibility. He famously 'accidentally' was on the field to force a Baltimore Ravens kick returner to avoid him, preventing a touchdown.

Perhaps Harrison is exaggerating for effect, but that's never really been his style. He's gone through plenty in his life that needs no artistic license. Tomlin still coaches the Steelers and probably should face questions about this, even if he's likely to just deny anything and move on from the situation.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Browns Myles Garrett Brings Big Surprise To Pennsylvania Family

The Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett may play tough on the field. But, generous actions like he did for this family show he has a caring soul to say the least.

BrandonLittle

by

Peter Smith

From Historic Rookie Season To Sophomore Slump; What Changed For Baker Mayfield, What Happens Next

There's no middle ground with Baker Mayfield. He went from potential superstar quarterback as a rookie to people suggesting 2020 is make or break season after a disappointing second season. What happened, how he and the Cleveland Browns got here and the realities of this season.

Pete Smith

by

pkbrownsfan

Cleveland Browns Secondary In 2020

The Cleveland Browns added four defensive backs to their roster for the 2020 season and while the overall setup of the secondary looks relatively clear; the specifics are still to be determined by new defensive coordinator Joe Woods.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

Cleveland Browns Linebackers in 2020

There is no position group with more questions or more to prove for the Cleveland Browns than their linebackers. Young and inexperienced, it's not entirely clear how they will line up on Sundays this fall, which only adds to the mystery.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

Cleveland Browns: What Are The Odds Grant Delpit Wins Defensive Rookie Of The Year?

Vegas Insider released betting odds for offensive and defensive rookie of the year awards for 2020. Grant Delpit, the team's second round pick, who will be competing to be the team's starting free safety, got an interesting line.

Pete Smith

Rumor: Did The Seattle Seahawks Try To Trade Russell Wilson To Cleveland Browns?

There's a rumor being attributed to Chris Simms of Pro Football Talk that the Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks discussed a potential trade involving Russell Wilson and the top pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. The Seahawks would've sent Wilson to the Browns and then taken Baker Mayfield.

Pete Smith

Joe Thomas Finishes Outside The Top 10 For Pro Football Focus's Top 101 Players Of Last Decade

As Pro Football Focus rolled out their top 101 players of the past decade, it was only a question of how high Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas would finish. The future Hall of Fame tackle finished just outside the top ten.

Pete Smith

Ranking The No. 1 Overall Picks Of The 2010s: Did Ali Bhanpuri Get It Right?

The Cleveland Browns are the only team that had two number one overall picks in the 2010s. Where do they rank among the number one overall picks made this decade? Ali Bhanpuri of NFL.com attempts to answer it, but is he right?

Pete Smith

Kliff Kingsbury Says What Every Team Is Thinking; Temper Expectations For Rookies This Season

In a media availability, Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury touched on some issues that are going to impact every team this year. Namely, how rookies might lose reps this year and they might not be able to make an impact this season as they otherwise might.

Pete Smith

Rob Rang: Cleveland Browns selected more Players I Would Characterize As “Projects” Than Any Of The Other Teams Which Owned a Top 10 Selection

Rob Rang of NFL Draft Scout weighed in with his opinion of the Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Draft class. While he was high on several of their picks including Jedrick Wills, he did note some concerns he had reflected in his overall grade.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB