Several of Deshaun Watson’s Accusers to Speak Out, NFL Wants to Meet Again

Several of the Deshaun Watson accusers will be telling their story on HBO very soon.

More details are soon going to come out in the Deshaun Watson cases. Tuesday night on HBO, multiple accusers are going to speak on the Real Sports HBO show.

The women will speak on their encounters with the incidents that reportedly took place, as well as how they currently feel after the Cleveland Browns quarterback signed a contract worth nearly a quarter-million dollars. $230 million to be exact.

Watson met with NFL offices this week, but the NFL reportedly wants to meet with the quarterback again. Rusty Hardin, the attorney for Watson, confirmed that the league does want to meet with the Browns quarterback again.

Cleveland’s 230 million dollar quarterback was accused of sexual assault by 24 women, in which 22 of them are currently suing him. The NFL’s part of the investigation could soon be wrapping up since they are now interviewing the subject.

As it currently stands, the Browns are expected to know their quarterbacks status by training camp at least. Any disciplinary action will be handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Sue Robinson, a disciplinary officer.

While this is going on, Watson and the Browns offense are currently in the Bahamas taking part in off-season work.

Deshaun Watson to Treat Browns Offense to the Bahamas

