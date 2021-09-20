September 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFeatured ContentGamedayPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

LB Sione Takitaki "Week to Week" with Hamstring Injury

At his media availability, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told the media that Sione Takitaki, their strong side linebacker, is week to week with a hamstring injury.
Author:
Publish date:

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told the media on Monday that linebacker Sione Takitaki is "week to week" with a hamstring injury.

The Browns are already down at the linebacker position and have now lost Anthony Walker and Takitaki in back to back weeks due to injury. The optimistic view is that Walker will be back for the Arizona Cardinals game on October 17th.

Walker was placed on injured reserve. Based on Stefanski's language, it sounds as though Takitaki will not be. Nevertheless, the Browns are down what was arguably their best linebacker against the Houston Texans and are increasingly thin at the position.

If there is good news, it's that Takitaki's position of SAM is largely a function of scheme. The Browns don't have to utilize a SAM if they choose not to, opting to roll with just two linebackers every play. However, there are times when it's useful to have one. The Browns may want to bring in a temporary option.

So the Browns are no more thin at middle and weak side backer than they were before the injury as he has not played either spot this season. The other area where losing Takitaki hurts is special teams. He's been a core special teamer both last year and the start of this year. That unit has been decidedly more effective this season.

The game against the Texans proved to be a brutal affair. The Browns came out of it healthier than the Texans, but they still lose both Jarvis Landry and Takitaki for some period of time.

READ MORE: Jarvis Landry MCL Sprain Confirmed

Nov 3, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
News

LB Sione Takitaki "Week to Week" with Hamstring Injury

Sep 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) is called for a facemask penalty on Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jarvis Landry Confirmed to have Sprained MCL Per Report

Sep 19, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Demetric Felton (25) runs the ball as Houston Texans strong safety Justin Reid (20) moves in to tackle him during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Second Week in a Row an Unexpected Weapon Sparks Browns Offense

Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) celebrates with the defense after intercepting a pass thrown by Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 11
Featured Content

Browns Defensive Issues Coming into Focus

Oct 11, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) makes a catch during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jarvis Landry Ruled Out Against Houston Texans

Cleveland Browns Odell Beckham Jr. Absence Caused Ripple Effect
News

Inactive List For Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns Baker Mayfield Excellence in Opener Against Kansas City Chiefs Previews What Lies Ahead
Featured Content

Quarterback Report: How did Baker Mayfield Play Week 1?

No Mas - Nick Chubb Exemplifies Team Mantra In Cleveland Browns Win Over Houston Texans
Game Day

How To Watch: Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns