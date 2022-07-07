Sit Down: Panthers Writer Talks Baker Mayfield Acquisition

We were able to chop it up with All Panthers writer Schuyler Callihan about Carolina’s acquisition of Baker Mayfield.

The Cleveland Browns moved on from Baker Mayfield on Wednesday by shipping the former No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers. Browns are getting at least a fifth-round pick back in the trade and save about $8 million that they can roll over into next year if they choose to go that route.

We chopped it up with FanNation’s All Panthers writer Schuyler Callihan about the trade. You can follow Schuyler on Twitter here.

What is the feeling around Carolina after this move was made?

Panthers fans are torn on the acquisition of Baker Mayfield. There is a significant portion of the fan base that doesn't want to see another veteran QB with a ton of question marks entering the mix and would rather see Matt Corral or tank for a top pick in next year's draft. The problem is, even with Sam Darnold at QB, the Panthers' roster isn't bad enough to get one of the top QBs in the 2023 class. The defense finished in the top five in several statistical categories and they re-tooled the offensive line with the additions of Ikem Ekwonu, Austin Corbett, and Bradley Bozeman. Not to mention, they have Christian McCaffrey, DJ Moore, and Robbie Anderson.

Why did the Panthers make the move for Mayfield?

GM Scott Fitterer stated that he wanted someone to "compete" and "push" Darnold for the starting job. Corral wasn't ready for that which is why the move for Baker was made.

What is it that the Panthers need or expect out of Baker Mayfield?

The Panthers don't need Mayfield to be an elite quarterback. They just need him to be what he was a couple of years ago when he was healthy, a quarterback who makes good decisions and doesn't lose you games. If he gives them Alex Smith/Ryan Tannehill type of production, the Panthers will be a playoff-caliber team for years to come.

Where is Mayfield fitting in the quarterback room that features another 2018 draft class QB?

One of the biggest knocks on Sam Darnold, aside from his poor on-the-field play is his confidence and leadership. It's not that he can't lead, but he's not the outspoken, high-energy kind of guy that teammates follow around. Darnold has had confidence issues ever since coming into the league. Mayfield is not short on that by any means and because of the high energy, high confidence, and high effort that he exudes, it will light a spark throughout the rest of the organization. Should he lead the Panthers to the playoffs or get them close, he'll be in the Queen City beyond the 2022 season.

