Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski has Full Confidence in Baker Mayfield

In an NFL Scouting Combine press conference with Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski which had little to offer, the one notable moment was when he said he had full confidence in quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Dovetailing with comments from general manager Andrew Berry on Tuesday, who once again noted he expects Mayfield to be the team's quarterback in 2022,

This shouldn't be a surprise. If Stefanski didn't have full confidence in Mayfield, he had 13 games to make a switch while simply pointing to the injury. Outside of the Denver Broncos game where Mayfield was ruled out by team doctors, it didn't happen. It all points to a coach who evaluated the options he had and still believed Mayfield was the best available.

Just as with Berry's support, none of this rules out the possibility that the Browns could make a move to acquire another quarterback if the opportunity presents itself.

However, one of the sentiments came up with personnel from various teams was a limited veteran quarterback market. There's not expected to be much movement.

In fact, it's gotten less attractive. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had shoulder surgery which could keep him out until early July.

Mayfield may not warrant a contract extension, which leaves his future with the Browns in doubt, but he does appear to be their best option presently. The Browns are comfortable with having him play on the final year of his contract.

Unless something unexpectedly changes, it's on Mayfield to determine his future with the Browns and the NFL as a whole.