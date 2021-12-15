Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Kevin Stefanski Tests Positive for COVID-19

    The Cleveland Browns announced head coach Kevin Stefanski has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
    Ahead of their wildcard playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cleveland Browns were down a number of players including left guard Joel Bitonio and corner Denzel Ward. They were also without their head coach, Kevin Stefanski, who also tested positive. Against the Las Vegas Raiders this week, the Browns just had to put eight players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday and Wednesday their head coach tested positive again.

    Tuesday, Stefanski told the media he had recently gotten his booster.

    Should the Browns follow the same procedure as last year, special teams coach Mike Priefer will be the acting head coach and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will call plays.

    Tuesday, Stefanski were direct with the players and told them exactly what was going on with the players they were losing. No panic. Simply telling them what they would need to do if this team was going to beat the Raiders on Saturday, moving to 8-6 and increasing their chances of making the postseason, potentially winning the AFC North division.

    Limited to running the virtual meetings, Stefanski's message is unlikely to change. This team has been here before and in the case of the playoff game, they won.

    Acting running backs coach Ryan Cordell also tested positive for COVID-19. Stump Mitchell, who has been dealing with his own challenges health-wise has not been able to be as involved as he would like, so Cordell has been operating in that capacity in games. 

    Callie Brownson may fill in for Cordell with the running backs. Last year, she operated as the wide receivers and tight ends coaches in different games as a result of COVID-19.

    The key for the Browns will be avoiding additional positive tests as well as potentially getting players like tight end David Njoku, linebacker Anthony Walker and punter Jamie Gillan back from the COVID-19 list, missing last week's game as a result of it.

    If nothing else, the Browns can't say they haven't prepared for this type of situation.

    Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski rects to a call during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
