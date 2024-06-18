Surprise Browns And 49ers Trade Rumored Involving Two Star Receivers

𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐑𝐔𝐌𝐎𝐑:

We have heard that a Amari Cooper for Brandon Aiyuk trade may be an option for the Browns and 49ers.



The Browns want to get younger at WR, while the 49ers will only keep one of Samuel or Aiyuk longterm as they are thrilled with Ricky Pearsall. pic.twitter.com/LDZWany57H