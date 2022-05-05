Skip to main content

The opportunity to play closer to home could be a factor in Jadeveon Clowney’s decision

A team in the south would become a legit destination for Jadeveon Clowney, if the money was right.

Cleveland drafted Alex Wright in the third round, but still could use the services of Jadeveon Clowney, for at least another year. The Browns have an offer on the table, but there’s still a chance he could go play close to home.

“If a team closer to home winds up making an offer that's competitive with the Browns, it will be interesting to see what he does. I know the Browns feel pretty good that they've got a more than a decent shot of bringing him back,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer said on 92.3 The Fan.

Clowney was born in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and played his college ball in South Carolina. If he would want to play closer to home, it would have to be a team like Carolina Panthers or Atlanta Falcons, who step up for his services. On the other hand, this could be a leverage tactic. 

Panthers and Falcons both don’t look to be winning many games. Clowney wants money and to win, that has been known. The accessibility of being close to home could be an attractive option for Clowney though.

Other teams in the south, that aren’t too far away from South Carolina could be the Tennessee Titans or Jacksonville Jaguars. Clowney spent one season with the Titans in 2020.

The going rate for Clowney is going to be a one or two-year deal, worth north of $12 million. Cleveland paying that price while someone like rookie Alex Wright gets acclimated makes a lot of sense.

