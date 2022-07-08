Tony Buzbee Says he Doesn’t Represent Accuser Who Had Son Undermine Claims

In a new development, attorney Tony Buzbee says he does not represent the woman who’s son undermined her claims.

There was a recent report that came out which regarded a son who undermined accusations that his mother had against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Lawyer Tony Buzbee, the one who represents majority of Watson’s accusers, says that it is not one of his clients.

“It has been reported that twelve alleged victims spoke to the NFL,” Buzbee said in an email sent to Pro Football Talk. “I have confirmed that ten of those women were my clients. None of my clients had a son questioned by the NFL. As I’ve said, there were several women who called my office wanting to sue Watson that I decided, based on my trial experience, not to represent. I know that at least one of those women, who I declined to represent, spoke to the NFL and also gave a statement to the police. I can only assume it was that woman who is the subject of the leak tweeted about by Ms. Anderson.”

The NFL is said to have spoken to five of Watson’s accusers. It is not known how they got to that number from the 24 who have, or are in the process of suing Watson.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Keep up to date with Browns Digest on Instagram!

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.