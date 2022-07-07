Skip to main content

Report Includes Details Involving Watson Accuser's Son

Details have emerged including details from one of Deshaun Watson accuser’s son.


New details have come out in the Deshaun Watson case, according to a report from Josina Anderson. According to Anderson, the NFL has a recording of an interview with the adult son of 1-of-12 women the NFL interviewed in the Watson case.

The son stated that his mother was complimentary of Watson in their conversations after the massage initially. The said woman switched her tone with Watson after allegations against the quarterback surfaced. . The son intimated his mother intended to reward his silence, according to Anderson’s report.

Then, the son’s recording was later reviewed by Watson’s representatives revealing the details — presumably illuminating why this particular accuser was not included with the five women the NFL ultimately focused on at the hearing.

First reported by Pro Football Talk, the NFL presented no evidence of violence, force, threat, or coercion in the case to Sue L. Robinson. For better or for worse, this will obviously mean something in the case. The NFLPA will have likely argued that having no evidence of those should throw out the possibility of a longer suspension.

It is expected their will be a ruling on a potential suspension before training camp begins at the end of the month. 

