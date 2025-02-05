Browns Digest

Travis Kelce Drops Honest Take On Browns Star Requesting Trade

Myles Garrett's public trade request from the Cleveland Browns has everyone talking, including Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce

Spencer German

Dec 8, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) leaves the field following a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
If Myles Garrett's trade request were a Taylor Swift song it would probably be "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together." Garrett has kind of hijacked Super Bowl week by taking his trade request from the Cleveland Browns public on Monday in a letter shared via multiple outlets.

Meanwhile, as Swift's boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, is preparing for a Super Bowl LIX matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, he found himself being asked to share some thoughts on Garrett's potential breakup with the Browns.

"It's tough," said Kelce on Wednesday. "Obviously, I think every team in the national football league would be accepting of a guy like Myles Garrett. Just a pros pro, a standup guy, he's in the communities. I told him I appreciated him for everything he's done for the Cleveland community before he mentioned that he wanted to get outta there. I just got so much love for him, man."

Considering his ties to Cleveland, Kelce being asked about the situation isn't totally abnormal. The Cleveland Heights native has been very outspoken about his affinity and love for his hometown. That's also why, even from afar, he's been an admirer of Garrett as a player and an spokesperson for Northeast Ohio.

Kelce's love for the city also means he feels for the region's impassioned fan base. So while he wants the best for Garrett, he also understands why his trade request is likely a disappointing moment for a community that loves its Browns.

"I think Cleveland deserves to have a product that they can get really, really excited for," Kalce said. "That's a diehard sports town that's just fiending for and opportunity to go crazy for football."

