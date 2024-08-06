What Stands Out About The Browns First "Unofficial" Depth Chart?
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has emphasized that they don't worry too much about the depth chart at this point in camp.
That's important to remember as the team unveiled it's "unofficial" depth chart ahead of a preseason matchup with the Packers this weekend. Unofficial as it may be, this first iteration of the roster's hierarchy had some notable elements to it.
What stood out about it? Here are a few things that caught my attention.
The Tackle Spots
One of the bigger personnel storylines surrounding this team is what they will do about the tackle spots once the trio of Jack Conklin, Jedrick Wills and Dawand Jones are all back healthy. As things stand right now only Jones is practicing with the team regularly, while Conklin and Wills opened up camp on the PUP list as they continue rehabbing from knee injuries.
Despite not participating in any practices to this point though, the Browns indicated with this depth chart that they are essentially holding the starting right tackle spot for Conklin and the starting left tackle spot for Wills. Obviously all this is subject to change, especially with Jones representing the future on the right side of the o-line. The fact that things are status quo there though in this first iteration of the depth chart is at least notable.
A Tough Decision Looms At Running Back
This first unofficial depth chart served as a reminder of just how much the Browns invested in the running back room this offseason. They are currently rostering seven running backs during training camp with Nick Chubb and Nyheim Hines starting on the PUP and NFI lists respectively. Of those two Hines is expected back sooner rather than later. And while Chubb continues to impress with his pre and post practice on-field workouts it seems likely that he'll still be sidelined when the season begins.
A PUP list designation for Chubb come roster cutdown day would allow the Browns to keep one extra body at the position at least for a short time. Still, it will be tough to trim the group with the likes of Jerome Ford, D'Onta Foreman, Pierre Strong and Hines all in the mix. Then, once Chubb is back it will be even tougher to sort out. I don't envy Stefanski and company who will have to make those decisions.
Jaelon Darden On The Rise
It's worth noting that aside from maybe the top tier wideouts who are primarily running with the ones only, the Browns receivers are constantly rotating between the each level of the depth chart during camp. There's been reps where Michael Woods II, David Bell and James Proche are running routes for Deshaun Watson. That said, Jaelon Darden's presence as the top backup to Amari Cooper is interesting. Especially with a lot of people having high expectations for Woods coming off that ruptured Achilles last summer. Clearly Darden has stood out in Cleveland's eyes to this point.
Anybody Seen Ricci?
Giovanni Ricci has been rotating in quite a bit at tight end, and even been featured as part of some two tight sets for the Browns during camp. Interestingly enough he finds himself fifth on the unofficial depth chart though. Perhaps it's because he's not a tight end by trade and more so a hybrid player who entered the league as a fullback. Where he fits is something to watch throughout the preseason though.
DEEP-fensive Line
Okay no one asked for that header, it was lame I know. However, much like the running back situation the powers that be will have some tough decisions to make along the defensive line. Even with Dalvin Tomlinson having his knee scoped and missing camp right now, Shelby Harris, Maurice Hurst, Quinton Jefferson and Mike Hall Jr. are all in line to make this roster.
Meanwhile, 2021 undrafted free agent Sam Kamara has had a really solid camp and is making a play for a job. That may change depending on the severity of an injury that forced Kamara out of practice on Monday, but the point remains – this will be another tough position group to trim come August. 27