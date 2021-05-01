Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Search

Mack Wilson Reacts To Browns Selection Of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Mack Wilson took to Twitter to somewhat tell how he feels about the Browns latest draft election.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Cleveland Browns selected Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and traded up in the draft to do so. Owusu will play a rover position for the Browns, basically a linebacker safety hybrid. With this Browns selection it potentially takes snaps away from other linebackers on the roster.

Simply put, it’s easier to put a player with the skill set of Owusu on the field than it is a traditional linebacker.

Mack Wilson gave reaction to the pick on Twitter and you only give reaction when something bothers you, so that is interesting. Wilson started off responding to a vulgar tweet, telling Wilson to count his days.

Owusu is an immediate upgrade over Wilson and it’s a safe bet to see more production from the rookie next year. Obviously barring any big time improvement from Wilson, it would take a lot.

Next, Wilson took to a tweet to congratulate the rookie.

Finally Wilson called out some fans who were in his replies. You only do this if you’re bothered, so it’s safe to say some fans got to the linebacker. There’s no telling if Wilson is bothered by the pick or not, but this is not a good sign to begin with.

With Owusu on the roster he just adds to the list of players who are better equipped to help the Browns win, more so than Wilson is. Maybe this kind of pick lights a fire under Wilson, time will only tell. 

198878FB-FF0D-421F-9B29-4215AC50C2A9
Featured Content

Draft Grades For Every Second Round Pick In The 2021 NFL Draft

Apr 28, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, United States; A pedestrian bridge with the words \"Take the Stage\" prior to the 2021 NFL Draft at the intersection of Prospect Ave and Ontario St. in downtown. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

2021 NFL Draft Day Two - Draft Tracker

5B3E6C14-7222-4852-A244-8DA0158066BC
News

Mack Wilson Reacts To Browns Selection Of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Dec 5, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Syracuse Orange running back Sean Tucker (34) is tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Trade Up to 52nd Pick With Carolina, Select Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB/S Notre Dame

Oct 31, 2020; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Joseph Ossai (46) waits on the snap during the third quarter of the game agains the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Texas won 41-34. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Day Two Draft Prospects for the Cleveland Browns

Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) runs the ball during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Cfb Purdue Vs Rutgers
News

TheMMQB Day 2 Mock Draft has Browns Add Firepower

Oct 10, 2020; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws to running back Travis Etienne (9) against Miami Hurricanes defensive line Jaelan Phillips (15) during the first quarte at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Draft Grades For Every First Round Pick In The 2021 NFL Draft

Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Greg Newsome II (Northwestern) with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell over video call after being selected by the Cleveland Browns as the number 26 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

What Greg Newsome Allows Browns Defense to do