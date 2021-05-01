Mack Wilson Reacts To Browns Selection Of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Mack Wilson took to Twitter to somewhat tell how he feels about the Browns latest draft election.

The Cleveland Browns selected Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and traded up in the draft to do so. Owusu will play a rover position for the Browns, basically a linebacker safety hybrid. With this Browns selection it potentially takes snaps away from other linebackers on the roster.

Simply put, it’s easier to put a player with the skill set of Owusu on the field than it is a traditional linebacker.

Mack Wilson gave reaction to the pick on Twitter and you only give reaction when something bothers you, so that is interesting. Wilson started off responding to a vulgar tweet, telling Wilson to count his days.

Owusu is an immediate upgrade over Wilson and it’s a safe bet to see more production from the rookie next year. Obviously barring any big time improvement from Wilson, it would take a lot.

Next, Wilson took to a tweet to congratulate the rookie.

Finally Wilson called out some fans who were in his replies. You only do this if you’re bothered, so it’s safe to say some fans got to the linebacker. There’s no telling if Wilson is bothered by the pick or not, but this is not a good sign to begin with.

With Owusu on the roster he just adds to the list of players who are better equipped to help the Browns win, more so than Wilson is. Maybe this kind of pick lights a fire under Wilson, time will only tell.