Wyatt Teller Named Most Improved By Pro Football Focus

Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Search

PFF Most Improved Player No Surprise For Browns

In what should come as no surprise whatsoever, Wyatt Teller was named by Pro Football Focus as the Cleveland Browns most improved player for the 2020 season.
Author:
Publish date:

Pro Football Focus released their list of players from each team that improved the most per their grading this season and it's no surprise to see right guard Wyatt Teller get the nod for the Cleveland Browns.

When the Browns realized how problematic the position was after trading away Kevin Zeitler to the New York Giants for Olivier Vernon, then general manager John Dorsey was able to make the best trade of his tenure, getting Teller from the Buffalo Bills for a 5th and 6th round pick, getting back a 7th round pick in the deal. The Bills basically thought he was maxed out and had moved on to other options, despite Teller starting at left guard as a rookie, playing reasonably well.

Teller was put into a difficult spot as he had always played left guard and was asked to switch to the right side. He was inserted into the lineup halfway through the season and while he wasn't all-world or anything, he stabilized the line. The key with Teller was that he didn't give up ground in the passing game.

As a run blocker, he was able to do his job, winning with position, but he wasn't a source of any real power. Strange as Teller has always been in love with the weight room, it wasn't translating to the field.

This past offseason, that's all Teller worked to improve. The results made all the difference in the world and he went from stabilizing the right side of the line to dominating. Suddenly, he was arguably the best player on the line and the focal point of the running game for much of the season.

"Teller earned overall PFF grades of 60.3 as a rookie with Buffalo in 2018 and 56.7 with the Browns in 2019. All he did in his third season was finish the year as the highest-graded guard in the NFL. In particular, he was dominant in the run game, where his 93.6 run-blocking grade was the highest mark PFF has given out since 2013. Browns’ offensive line coach Bill Callahan deserves some serious credit for the work he did with Teller and the rest of that offensive line this season."

Teller was good enough that it will force the Browns to make an interesting decision this offseason. Entering the last year of his rookie deal, the Browns could try to extend him now in an effort to save money. He missed six games this season between a calf strain and ankle injury, but still received Second Team All-Pro honors. If they wait and Teller continues to dominate, he could potentially demand more money with increased leverage.

READ MORE: Browns Draft Musings: Defensive Back

Dec 14, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) breaks through the line behind the block of offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Wyatt Teller Named Most Improved By Pro Football Focus

Cleveland Browns Should Explore Trade For Houston Texans J.J. Watt
News

Texans Releasing J.J. Watt Presenting Browns Unique Opportunity

C4DEDBF4-1D12-4BE3-94DD-CEFFC580B558
News

Cleveland Browns Waive DB Robert Jackson

Nov 2, 2019; Stillwater, OK, USA; TCU Horned Frogs safety Trevon Moehrig (7) turns to run after an interception during the fourth quarter of the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State defeated TCU 34-27. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Draft Musings: Defensive Backs

Jan 16, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown (78) jogs on the field prior to an AFC Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
News

Orlando Brown Wants to be Traded, Only Adds to a Challenging Offseason for Ravens

Nov 24, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Malcolm Pridgeon (66) awaits the snap during the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Cut G Malcolm Prigdeon

In 10 seasons under head coach Marty Schottenheimer, the Kansas City Chiefs finished first or second in the AFC West division nine times. Schottenhiemer Fbn Ca
News

Legendary Coach Marty Schottenheimer Passes Away At Age 77

Dec 14, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) at the line of scrimmage against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

5 Browns That Improved the Most in 2020