Browns’ Unsung Hero of 2025 Won’t Be Overlooked After Stellar Season

The Cleveland Browns' defense had a season to remember despite the team's only five wins in 2025.

From Myles Garrett's NFL-record 23 sacks in a season to rookie Carson Schwesinger's breakout year, the Browns were a top-five defense that performed well, but one defender on the team had a great season without anyone noticing. NFL.com's Kevin Patra shared the unsung heroes on each team during the 2025 season, with the Browns' being linebacker Devin Bush.

"On a defense with Myles Garrett, sensational rookie Carson Schwesinger and other high-caliber players, it's understandable that Bush's season was overlooked. But the veteran stuffed the stat sheet, gobbling up 124 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions -- two for touchdowns -- eight passes defensed, two forced fumbles, seven tackles for loss and four QB hits.

And he was a menace coming downhill against the run. After struggling in coverage in previous seasons, Bush was excellent in 2025, grading out as PFF's second-best LB in that phase of the game."

Devin Bush put up stellar 2025 season without anyone noticing

This was a career season for Bush, who has always been a consistent starter in the NFL, but never one like the one he had. He just finished up his second season in Cleveland after playing for three teams in his seven-year NFL career.

Bush is back to being a free agent for the Browns and can sign elsewhere after just having a one-year deal worth over $3 million during the 2025 season. It's becoming clear that the Browns might want to consider getting him on a longer term contract as he is just 27 and hitting the prime of his career.

Cleveland has it all on defense at the three levels of the unit, from Garrett on the defensive line to Denzel Ward in the secondary. At linebacker, they have a strong tandem between Schwesinger and Bush that, if the Browns play their cards right, could last the next two to three years in Cleveland.

The Browns would be crazy not to try to strike a deal with Bush and bring him back to one of the best defensive units in football. Bush is projected to land a three-year deal for about $8-9 million a season in the offseason.

Cleveland did so well in the draft that it can continue building the offense around that young group, but on defense, bringing Bush back will ensure that the unit plays the way it has over the last year.