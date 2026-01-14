What's next for Myles Garrett with Browns after his record-breaking season

Even a couple of weeks after it was all wrapped up, we’re still in awe of the memorable season that Myles Garrett turned in for the Cleveland Browns.

His 23 sacks shattered the NFL’s previous single season sack record, and he also led the league in tackles for a loss for a second straight year. He was voted unanimously as first-team All-Pro, received his seventh Pro Bowl nod -- sixth in a row -- and should be comfortably waiting to be announced as the Defensive Player of the Year on February 5th, during the NFL Honors show.

Yet this season was not all about stats and records, no matter how impressive. It was about fully embracing the Browns as his team, more than ever before. How did he achieve this, and what’s next on and off the field? Let’s take a look:

What’s next for Myles Garrett on the field

At 30 years old and still under contract through the 2030 NFL season, there’s still so much for Garrett in Cleveland.

For starters, 2025 was his best season ever, leaving sack numbers aside. Why? Garrett not only proved that he hasn’t lost anything in terms of ability off the edge or converting speed to power when rushing the quarterback, but looks like a more complete player, with a full inventory of moves picked up over the course of his nine-year career.

The measurables and talent were already there. No one gets drafted first overall in the NFL without those tools. But unlike other highly drafted pass rushers over the years, Garrett has elevated his game to the next level annually, instead of just relying on God given talent. He’s smart, crafty and -- still at his age -- relentless.

At 30 years old, most expect NFL careers to start winding down, but Garrett has shown no signs of this happening anytime soon. He’s riding an eight-year double digit sack streak and hasn’t racked up less than 14 since 2020. He hasn’t missed a significant portion of games since 2019, either.

At this point, I wouldn’t expect Garrett to fulfill the entirety of his current deal -- one with three void years pinned on at the end -- because he’ll probably get extended before we get to 2030.

What’s next for Myles Garrett off the field

This is actually the most interesting part of the whole thing. Remember, just a little under 12 months ago, he stated that “The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton” while asking for a trade to a team that could compete for a Super Bowl.

Fast forward to the present, and it seems he’s more of a Cleveland Brown than ever, regardless of a disappointing 5-12 season.

Of course, it’s deeply discouraging to put up the kind of performances that Garrett has delivered week in and week out, without any hope of making it to the biggest of stages. But as naive as it may sound, things can change in Cleveland, and Garrett should certainly be a factor.

How? His voice as a locker room leader, not just defense, is his mightiest tool. Garrett will be instrumental in how much the current roster buys into whatever the new head coach will try to sell, and that alone makes him one of the most valuable pieces on the board right now. If he takes the lead, an army will follow.

The Browns already teased a turnaround with two 11-win seasons under Kevin Stefanski. Nothing is off the table, especially at a time when Cleveland can effectively bring a proven winner at head coach. But, Garrett’s sacks won’t be enough to take the team to the Super Bowl, no matter how many. The Browns need a boost in leadership, and the good news is Garrett doesn’t have to do it by himself. Others can chip in.

After Garrett’s trade request a year ago, the team managed to convince him to stay thanks to a record-breaking contract extension. Garrett then delivered a record-breaking season. His spot in Canton is secured.

Now he can rise up even higher and achieve icon status, and just like Otto Graham and Jim Brown before him, become the heartbeat of the Browns. If Cleveland makes the jump towards relevance, it needs Garrett leading the charge. And, like Brown, this role could very well extend beyond his playing days.

The challenge will be monumental, but Garrett’s shoulders are broad enough to carry his team.