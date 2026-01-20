Cleveland Browns rookie Carson Schwesinger rewarded after impressive season

The Cleveland Browns may not have had a standout season, but they discovered some promising young players who could help turn the franchise around in the coming years.

Rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger took the league by storm, earning recognition on Tuesday from the Pro Football Writers of America as the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Carson Schwesinger had a standout season

The Browns selected Schwesinger in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and since he arrived in Cleveland in early May, he has consistently played outstanding football.

During training camp and the preseason, Schwesinger truly stood out. However, no one expected him to become one of the best defensive players in the NFL so quickly in his rookie season.

The 22-year-old linebacker recorded 74 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and two interceptions over the course of 16 games. He also recorded nine games with double-digit tackles, which was truly exciting to watch.

Schwesinger found himself facing far more responsibilities than he likely anticipated as he headed into the season, especially with veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks retiring at the start of training camp.

Hicks was expected to be the starting mike linebacker, wearing the green dot on his helmet, which indicates he receives the play calls. However, when Hicks retired, Schwesinger stepped in to take on that role.

Schwesinger was also a key contributor in a strong rookie class for the Browns' defense, which included standout tackle Mason Graham and undrafted free agent tackle Adin Huntington, both of whom made a significant impact.

Graham and Schwesinger's impressive performances have made the Browns' rookie class one of the standout groups in the NFL. ESPN's Aaron Schatz ranked this class as the second-best in the league, just behind the New Orleans Saints.

"The star in Cleveland was a linebacker," Schatz wrote on Wednesday. "Second-round pick Carson Schwesinger is the clear favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year and was second in total points among all rookies. Schwesinger's 156 combined tackles led all rookies by more than 50. He was joined on the defense by first-round defensive tackle Mason Graham, who started the entire season and improved significantly in November and December. Undrafted defensive tackle Adin Huntington also made an impact."

It's time for Schwesinger to carry over his rookie season into the next one, although it may prove to be more challenging. The Browns could adopt a new defensive scheme if defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz doesn't return, whether in his current role or as head coach.