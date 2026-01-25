Could Anthony Lynn Join Browns Coaching Staff if He’s Not Hired As Head Coach?

The Cleveland Browns are hoping to fill their head coach opening soon as they work through their in-person interviews.

Cleveland's latest one is meeting with Washington Commanders run game coordinator and running backs coach Anthony Lynn, as he appears to be a finalist for the job. Lynn has been a head coach in the past with the Los Angeles Chargers for four years and for one game as an interim with the Buffalo Bills, going 33-32.

The Browns are expected to have Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, Cleveland's defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, and former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken as their finalist. If Lynn doesn't end up winning the head coach job, should the Browns still bring him on?

Should Browns pursue Anthony Lynn for spot on coaching staff?

Regardless of who gets the head coach job, Lynn is a valuable asset to any team. There are multiple reasons for that, but Lynn has been successful in his NFL coaching career.

If the Browns hire Scheelhaase or Udinski, Lynn would be a massive asset to have on the staff because he understands where they are coming from. Those are young men in their 30s taking on the toughest job in the NFL, and with Lynn having experience as a head coach, he could help them navigate the rough waters of the job.

Cleveland is familiar with Lynn, which is a big plus after being the team's running back coach in 2007 and 2008. While that might have been almost two decades ago, Lynn knows the city and the franchise well enough that the experience there is a big plus.

The question is where the Browns can have Lynn on the coaching staff. If they bring in an offensive-minded head coach, they will most likely call the plays themselves. That would leave Lynn with the option to be the offensive coordinator or to hop back in as a running backs coach.

If Schwartz is the guy, Lynn might have a better chance to be the offensive coordinator, but Scheelhaase could easily slip in as the offensive coordinator as well. At minimum, Lynn makes sense as the running backs coach and run game coordinator to add to what Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins did in his first NFL season.

The Browns would be smart to bring in as many veteran coaches as possible if a young head coach gets hired. Lynn makes all the sense in the world to bring in, no matter what their decision is.