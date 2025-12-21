Browns RB Quinshon Judkins Carted Off After Brutal Leg Injury vs. Bills
The Browns hosted the Bills on Sunday with the two teams going in completely opposite directions. Buffalo, coming off a massive comeback win over the Patriots in Week 15, is looking to secure a playoff spot and stay in the running for the AFC East crown. Cleveland, 3-11 entering Week 16, is trying to play out the season and hope the young players on the roster show glimpses of potential before heading into the offseason with another top draft pick.
The first two quarters of their clash on Sunday went more or less as expected through the lens of the circumstances. Shedeur Sanders led the Browns on a quality touchdown drive to open the game but it didn’t take long for the Bills to fire back and, eventually, take the lead. But in the final minutes of the first half, disaster struck for Cleveland.
Just ahead of the two-minute warning the Browns had the ball again and Sanders threw a swing pass to fellow rookie Quinshon Judkins out of the backfield. Judkins was hit almost immediately while several yards behind the line of scrimmage. But he was tackled awkwardly and wound up on the ground after the play in significant pain; replay showed Judkins’s leg was twisted while he was being taken down. Only a few moments passed before the cart came out for Judkins.
It didn’t take long for the Browns to rule him out for the rest of the game with a leg injury.
Judkins, 22, was drafted by Cleveland in the second round out of Ohio State. In seven games as a rookie Judkins recorded 486 yards rushing and five touchdowns. He seems like a long-term keeper for the Browns at the running back position.
Hopefully he recovers quickly. At the time of his injury the Browns trailed the Bills, 20-10.