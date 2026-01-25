Three things Cleveland Browns fans need to know about Nathan Scheelhaase

The Cleveland Browns have been targeting a specific candidate for their next head coach throughout the entire hiring process. That candidate needs to be willing to go the extra mile to land the job.

The candidates that Cleveland has been looking into heavily follow the guidelines of a younger head coach who is preferably an offensive-minded guy. The offense needs to come from him, as former offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has accepted a new job to follow Kevin Stefanski to the Atlanta Falcons.

Even though Cleveland has looked into many different contenders for their next lead man, two have stood out as they move into the third week of searching.

Those two are the Jaguars' OC Grant Udinski and possibly the favorite for the job currently, Rams pass game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase. So what should Browns fans know about Scheelhaase?

Offensive Guru

Scheelhaase has been coaching on the offensive side for the past 10 seasons, starting at Iowa State, being able to coach any skill position. In 2015, Scheelhaase started his coaching career with the Cyclones, coaching the running backs, before moving to offensive assistant from 2016 to 2017. In 2018, he went back to the backs, mentoring two-time All-American and now Detroit Lion, David Montgomery.

Scheelhaase also coached the wide receivers at Iowa State before moving up to offensive coordinator in 2023. He coached NFL receivers Xavier Hutchinson and Jaylin Noel as the WR coach. Both receivers made All-Big 12 teams, and Hutchinson was a first-team All-American in 2022.

Young

Scheelhaase is just 35 years old, and he follows the recent trend of when coaches are getting hired nowadays. In 2015, the average age of an NFL head coach was 53.4; 10 years later, the average age has dropped to 47.7.

This model of betting on a younger coach has worked in the past year. Liam Coen was 39 when he was hired for the Jaguars last season, leading them to a 13-4 record. Ben Johnson was 38 when he was hired as the Bears' leader, directing them to an 11-6 record, along with a playoff win.

Limited NFL Experience

While Scheelhaase’s resume is impressive, he has just two years of experience working in the NFL. In 2024, he was hired in Los Angeles as the Rams' offensive assistant and passing game specialist. That Rams team ranked 10th in the NFL in passing yards and passing yards per game.

In 2025, he was promoted to pass game coordinator, where the Rams thrived. LA ranked first in the NFL in passing yards, passing yards per game, and third in passing yards per play, with possible MVP Matthew Stafford at the helm. With 46 passing touchdowns, LA was also first in the league, with many coming in the red zone. Stafford passed for 33 touchdowns inside the 20-yard line, with 27 coming from inside the 10.

That red zone efficiency is something that Scheelhaase can help Cleveland improve in, as the Browns ranked in the bottom half of the league in touchdown efficiency inside the 20-yard line, scoring at 52.6% of the time.