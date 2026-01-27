Shedeur Sanders Speaks Out After Being Named to Pro Bowl After Browns Rookie Season

Shedeur Sanders was named to the 2026 Pro Bowl Games as a replacement following his rookie season with the Cleveland Browns.

This news came as a bit of a surprise, as the polarizing fifth-round pick had a rollercoaster of a rookie season. Sanders only received seven starts with the Browns, as he had to wait for veteran quarterback Joe Flacco and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel to have their opportunities first.

Sanders finished the season with a 56.6% completion percentage throwing for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He added another touchdown on his legs during his impressive outing against the Tennessee Titans.

While those might not be Pro Bowl numbers, the NFL gave the nod to Sanders to replace New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, who will be preparing for the Super Bowl.

Here’s what Sanders said about the Pro Bowl

“Thank you God. I'm beyond excited and extremely grateful for all the love and support from the coaches, players, and fans," Sanders said in a statement. "This wouldn't be possible without the support behind me. Still plenty of work to do."

Sanders becomes the first Browns quarterback to make the Pro Bowl since Derek Anderson in 2007. He joins Browns legends including Otto Graham, Brian Sipe and Bernie Kosar as other quarterbacks who made Pro Bowl rosters.

The NFL moved the Pro Bowl to the Tuesday before the Super Bowl. Sanders will join fellow Browns teammates Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward in San Francisco for the games.

The decision to name Sanders as a replacement for Maye was met with plenty of criticism, as several fans felt like he wasn’t qualified to make the roster. However, Sanders continues to overcome the odds and the doubters, and nobody will ever be able to take away from the fact that he was a Pro Bowl quarterback in his rookie season.

The Browns fired head coach Kevin Stefanski following Sanders’ rookie season. Some would argue that the way both rookie quarterbacks were handled could’ve led to his dismissal after leading the organization for six seasons.

What's next for Sanders and the Browns?

When Browns general manager Andrew Berry met with reporters following Stefanski’s dismissal, he refused to commit to Sanders as the team’s quarterback next season.

As Sanders noted in his statement, there’s still plenty of work to do for the polarizing quarterback. He was sacked over 20 times in just seven starts and threw more interceptions than touchdown passes.

The Browns are working to find Stefanski’s replacement as their next head coach. That decision is expected to come down sooner than later.

Certainly, Sanders was a topic of conversation during the team’s interview with prospective candidates. While the team will always look to add competition in their quarterback room, they have no clear path to significantly upgrade the position.

With a strong offseason, training camp and preseason, Sanders can use the Pro Bowl nod as a way to build momentum and compete to start games for the Browns next season.

