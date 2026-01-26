How Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Made the 2026 Pro Bowl Games

Shedeur Sanders is going to the Pro Bowl. Yes, you read that correctly.

The Cleveland Browns rookie started eight games this season, finishing with 1,400 passing yards and seven touchdowns. He showed flashes of potential, along with a visible need for more development. That is why the Browns are still open to adding a new starting quarterback in 2026.

But whoever shows up to compete will be doing so against a Pro Bowler. NFL insider Jordan Schultz revealed the surprising news and explained how Sanders ended up in the Pro Bowl Games.

Sources: #Browns QB Shedeur Sanders has been added to the Pro Bowl roster as a replacement.



Sanders is the first 5th-round rookie to make a Pro Bowl since Puka Nacua. pic.twitter.com/RTDy0J9l1f — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 26, 2026

Sanders is in the event as a replacement, seemingly for Drake Maye after his New England Patriots advanced to the Super Bowl. The initial set of AFC quarterbacks included Maye, Josh Allen, and Justin Herbert. The options for replacements was slim given injuries and overall fatigue after a season. Thus, enter Sanders.

Shedeur Sanders is just the latest shocking Pro Bowl selection

His selection mirrors that of Tyler Huntley following the 2022 season. The AFC needed a replacement in the Pro Bowl and chose Huntley after he started a measly four games. Sanders at least started eight games.

The discourse surrounding the young quarterback is polarizing, to say the least. Sanders has his detractors, but he also sure has his supporters. He can do no wrong in the eyes of his most vocal fans and the extreme reactions to this selection are already hitting social media.

Cam Ward was picked 1st.

Shedeur Sanders was picked 144th.



The Browns' QB made the Pro Bowl AS A ROOKIE 😤 pic.twitter.com/YAScFSM80y — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) January 26, 2026

Replacement or not, it is still a Pro Bowl nod next to his name. That can never be taken away from him.

Sanders is the first Browns quarterback to make a Pro Bowl since Derek Anderson, following the latter's magical 2007 season in which the team fell just short of the postseason. Not even Baker Mayfield made a Pro Bowl during his time in Cleveland.

The Browns still need a new head coach, and it seems Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase is the odds-on favorite. What to do with Sanders has likely been a major talking point in all head coaching interviews for the Browns. Adding this Pro Bowl selection to the mix won't change much in terms of future plans, aside from the outside noise that was already loud to begin with.

No matter one's opinion on Sanders, Browns fans should be hoping he can make the Pro Bowl an annual event throughout his career.