Cleveland Browns Still Deliberating Head Coaching Hire While Another Domino Falls

The Cleveland Browns returned from Los Angeles on Monday and immediately got to work on making a decision on their next head coach.

It’s been over three weeks since the Browns fired Kevin Stefanski after six seasons leading the organization. While Stefanski was quickly hired by the Atlanta Falcons, the Browns are inching closer to finding his replacement.

On Tuesday morning, the Buffalo Bills announced that they have hired their own offensive coordinator Joe Brady as their next head coach. This news came after the Bills virtually interviewed Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase on Monday evening.

The Browns spent Monday in California interviewing Scheelhaase, but returned to Northeast Ohio without a deal. According to reports, the team is persistent on keeping defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz on their staff.

With only two years of NFL experience, Scheelhaase might not have the rolodex of contacts required to build out an experienced coaching staff. Ideally, Schwartz, Monken or Washington Commanders run game coordinator Anthony Lynn could help lead the way.

Bills hiring Joe Brady is huge domino

The Bills hiring Brady is a huge domino in this. The Browns, Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders are the only three remaining vacancies.

The league has moved fast, and it’s up to the Browns to make a decision. They held over 10 first-round interviews and brought back three for second interviews after Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel both dropped out of contention.

As the Browns deliberate on their next chapter, they have to weigh all options.

These are the options for the Browns

Sure, Scheelhaase only has two years of NFL experience. But the 35-year-old has learned from Sean McVay and has expertise in communication. As a former quarterback, he can help rejuvenate the offense in Cleveland, which Browns general manager Andrew Berry said would be getting some premium investments this offseason.

On the other hand, Schwartz, Lynn and Monken bring plenty of NFL experience. Monken has never been a head coach, but has found plenty of success as a play caller and offensive coordinator. When he was with the Browns during their 2019 season, Monken’s offense produced two 1,000 yard receivers in Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry and had a sound rushing duo with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Schwartz and Lynn would be retread options for the Browns, as they didn’t find much success in their first attempt at being head coaches in the NFL.

A timeline on a decision seems fluid, as the Browns continue to weigh their options.

