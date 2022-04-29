Skip to main content

Atlanta Falcons go with unexpected prospect in top-10 of NFL Draft

This was a little bit of a surprise.

Entering the 2022 NFL draft the Atlanta Falcons have several holes to fill as they move on from the Matt Ryan era. Tonight they drafted as the 8th over pick.

In terms of overall roster, the Falcons have one of the worst in the league and they are now in rebuild mode. With Calvin Ridley being suspended for a year for gambling, wide receiver is the top priority. Right behind that is edge as the Falcons have zero impact lineman that can get to the passer.

38FBCBF1-9D30-4215-B605-EA87343DFA6D

READ MORE: Tom Brady Hasn't Forgotten

With their first pick of the 2022 draft, the Falcons have decided to address their need for playmakers as they drafted wide receiver Drake London from USC.

In 2021 London was the best receiver in the PAC-13 pulling in 88 catches for 1,030 yards and 7 touchdowns. For a bigger wideout, London is a superior route runner with better than average speed in the open field.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

65E6AA76-6E89-4326-823E-954411D306C8

His 19 contested catches were the most in Power 5 and he was second in forced missed tackles.

READ MORE: Is Devonte Wyatt's NFL Draft Stock Too High for Bucs?

London comes in with the opportunity to be the Falcons' top wide receiver this season. 

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the NFL Draft

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_17815337
Draft

Carolina Panthers select offensive tackle with No. 6 overall pick in NFL Draft

By Dustin Lewis24 minutes ago
Brady Godwin
News

Questions the Buccaneers Can Answer on Day 1 of the NFL Draft

By David Harrison2 hours ago
Devonte Wyatt
News

NFL Draft: Is Devonte Wyatt Out of Range for Buccaneers?

By David Harrison22 hours ago
USATSI_10439417
News

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski spotted in New England Patriots gear

By Dustin LewisApr 27, 2022
USATSI_15549328
News

Tom Brady takes shot at NFL teams that passed him up during 2020 free agency

By Dustin LewisApr 27, 2022
USATSI_17552851
News

Byron Leftwich speaks on potential changes to Buccaneers’ offense in 2022

By Caleb SkinnerApr 26, 2022
4FAE96A5-A61F-418B-8EB1-C81714A3D3B9
News

History of Buccaneers' First Round Pick in NFL Draft

By David HarrisonApr 26, 2022
8974F070-A497-4D8A-8EB7-684B6B268D70
Draft

Projecting the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft

By Collin HaalboomApr 26, 2022