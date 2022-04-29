Atlanta Falcons go with unexpected prospect in top-10 of NFL Draft

Entering the 2022 NFL draft the Atlanta Falcons have several holes to fill as they move on from the Matt Ryan era. Tonight they drafted as the 8th over pick.

In terms of overall roster, the Falcons have one of the worst in the league and they are now in rebuild mode. With Calvin Ridley being suspended for a year for gambling, wide receiver is the top priority. Right behind that is edge as the Falcons have zero impact lineman that can get to the passer.

With their first pick of the 2022 draft, the Falcons have decided to address their need for playmakers as they drafted wide receiver Drake London from USC.

In 2021 London was the best receiver in the PAC-13 pulling in 88 catches for 1,030 yards and 7 touchdowns. For a bigger wideout, London is a superior route runner with better than average speed in the open field.

His 19 contested catches were the most in Power 5 and he was second in forced missed tackles.

London comes in with the opportunity to be the Falcons' top wide receiver this season.

