NFL Draft: Is Devonte Wyatt Out of Range for Buccaneers?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have built a solid defensive and offensive front on their way to winning a Super Bowl in 2020 and being a favorite to repeat in 2021.

Departures along both fronts have opened some needs, however, and this has resulted in two names becoming more popular in first-round considerations for the team.

But one of them may not be available, coming off the board 10 or more picks before the Bucs ever come on the clock.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost guard Ali Marpet (No. 74) to retirement in the 2022 offseason. Ndamukong Suh's (No. 93) future with the Bucs is undetermined at this time, opening a need on the defensive line. © Kim Klement | 2021 Sep 19 Alex Cappa (No. 65) also departed in the 2022 offseason, leaving a second guard spot open from the 2021 starting roster in Tampa.

Unfortunately, it's the top name on many boards: Georgia defensive tackle, Devonte Wyatt.

The buzz for the Georgia defensive lineman has only gotten louder and louder, and in Charles Davis' final mock draft on NFL.com before the big night, he projects Wyatt to come off the board at pick No. 17 to the Los Angeles Chargers.

"The Chargers added some good D-linemen in the free agency period," wrote Davis. "But that doesn't mean they'll stand pat here when a game-wrecker with some pass-rush juice becomes available. Wyatt should provide excellent interior play from Day 1. A receiver could be considered here, as well."

So, before Jason Licht and the Buccaneers ever get a crack at their top guy, he's gone and likely on his way to Los Angeles before pick No. 27 gets on the clock.

Our second trench guy, offensive tackle Zion Johnson (Boston College) lasts a bit longer, but comes off the board ahead of Tampa Bay's pick as well, going 26th to the Tennessee Titans.

So, who do the Bucs take in this scenario? Oh, by the way, seven total wide receivers come off the board in the first round here with six gone by the time we get to 27.

In Davis' eyes, Licht goes with Florida cornerback, Kaiir Elam.

"I really wanted to send Michigan pass rusher David Ojabo to new Bucs head coach (and defensive guru) Todd Bowles," Davis wrote. "But in light of the unfortunate Achilles injury Ojabo suffered at his pro day, the secondary gets the nod. Elam has a strong frame and is a fluid mover; he'd be a stout cover guy in the man scheme favored by Bowles."

With two trench players gone, the team turns to pass defense and gets a solid player in Elam who becomes the fifth cornerback off the board.

Perhaps not the 'best case' envisioned by fans and media surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Elam is a prototypical fit for what the team's defense likes in a cornerback.

After struggling to keep a consistent defensive back group on the field in 2021, Elam gives the team a talented addition to get ahead of that situation in the coming season and forces players on expiring contracts (Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting) to truly earn their second contracts in 2023.

