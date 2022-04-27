Tom Brady takes shot at NFL teams that passed him up during 2020 free agency

The tenth and final episode of 'Man in the Arena' was released on Tuesday. The documentary, which debuted in November, goes in depth on some of the most pivotal moments throughout Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady's career. Maybe the most interesting part of the series is getting to hear Brady himself break down how certain things happened and what was going through his head at the time.

In 2020, Brady famously parted ways with the New England Patriots to look for a new home in free agency. During his search for a fresh start, there were teams, such as the San Francisco 49ers, that were interested in the future hall of famer but chose to stick with their current quarterbacks.

While speaking about his first and only (so far) journey through free agency, Brady dropped a legendary quote that displays the mentality that makes him one of the best of all time.

“Unless you got one of the top few guys, I would be expecting people to be interested,” Brady said. "In my mind, I’m thinking, ‘If you’re another team and you’re not interested in having me as you’re quarterback, like, what the f--- is wrong with you?’”

Brady eventually settled on continuing his career in Tampa Bay and the rest is well, history. He led the Buccaneers to their second championship in franchise history during his first year with the team. The title marked his seventh superbowl win.

The 44-year-old put together another spectacular season in 2021 as he recorded a career-high 5,316 passing yards with 43 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. His 43 passing touchdowns were the second-most in his career, coming up short of his 50 scores in 2007.

Following a brief retirement from the sport, Brady is back with the Buccaneers in pursuit of his fourth championship since 2014.

Interestingly enough, a trip to San Francisco to take on the 49ers is on the docket in 2022. You can bet Brady will have some extra motivation for that one.

