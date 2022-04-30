Buccaneers second round pick speaks to media for the first time

It took a little longer than anticipated, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally made their first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday night. With the opening selection in the second round, the Buccaneers elected to address their defensive line with the addition of defensive tackle Logan Hall at No. 33 overall.

Shortly after being drafted by the franchise, Hall spoke to the media for the first time over zoom. He said models his game after two current pros, Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner. The Houston product brings versatility to strengthen a unit that already boasts Vita Vea, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, and William Gholston. With Ndamukong Suh still unsigned, he's a nice piece to add into the rotation.

"I bring versatility, I bring aggression, I bring a lot of juice as a pass rusher."

Head coach Todd Bowles stated that Tampa Bay will use Hall primarily as a 3-technique but they also want to take advantage of his versatility. At the college level, the Texas native flexed between defensive tackle and defensive end depending on where he was needed.

"Tampa Bay is kind of multiple in their fronts, and that really excites me," Hall said. "I don't really have a clear cut fit, I can play in a lot of different fronts and I can be used in a lot of different ways. Playing on that line, it gives me a lot of opportunities to get experience, make some plays, so I'm really looking forward to that."

The Buccaneers were one of the teams to host Hall for a top-30 visit during the predraft process. On that trip, he got to see Tom Brady's locker. Now teammates, Hall is excited to learn from the future Hall of Famer.

"I'm so fired up, you have no idea," Hall said. "I've been watching that guy play my entire life. I told you about that top-30 visit and I got to go see his locker. It was unreal. Getting to meet him in person and learn things from him, I'm really fired up."

At 6-foot-6, 275-pounds, Hall recorded a 4.88 40-yard dash, 4.44-second shuttle, 7.25 three-cone, and a 30-inch vertical at the NFL Combine. He has intriguing athletic potential for his size that Tampa Bay will try to tap into. Hall showed some of that in 2021, where he earned first-team All-AAC honors after recording 48 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks in 12 starts.

