Tampa Bay pegged as potential home for dynamic QB prospect

The first round of the NFL Draft saw teams put a heavy emphasis on edge-rushers, defensive backs, wide receivers, and offensive linemen. Surprisingly, only one quarterback went off the board in the top 32 picks and it probably wasn't the signal-caller people were expecting.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 pick which sent top prospect Malik Willis into a freefall. Following buzz leading up to Thursday evening that Willis could go as high as No. 6 to Carolina, the Panthers, New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, and other teams all decided to go elsewhere.

Entering Friday, Willis is still without a franchise to call home but that is expected to change swiftly during the upper half of the second round. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are slated to hold the first pick of the night at No. 33 overall.

With other needs to address on offense and defense, could the franchise shock everyone and use its first selection of the draft on a quarterback? Bleacher Report's Sam Doric sees it as a possibility.

"A team will likely land a gem on Day 2 if they pick Willis. But the question is who will take a chance on him as the draft rolls on.

The teams at the top of the second round have veteran quarterbacks in place already, but picking Willis would secure their future under center while giving him time to develop.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings, and Tennessee Titans don't have a pressing need to select a quarterback, but any of them would be wise to snag Willis in preparation for life without their current starter."

A shock it would certainly be if Willis does wind up in pewter. However, feasibly it makes more sense after the Buccaneers traded back on Thursday. The franchise has eight picks in the draft, including five in the top 133 selections. The Buccaneers have two picks in the second round and will open up the fourth and sixth rounds.

Tom Brady is the unquestioned starter for Tampa Bay heading into 2022. However, there's no real certainty beyond that. Brady could easily elect to retire again or bolt for another franchise, as rumors have already suggested this offseason.

The Buccaneers spent a second round pick on Kyle Trask out of Florida last year. However, if the front office doesn't believe he has the capability to replace Brady down the road, why not take a swing at the quarterback with the most potential in the draft?

In a league that is trending with young dual-threat quarterbacks, that's exactly the kind of skillset Willis offers. He can attack defenses through the air and on the ground. Willis is a homerun threat but he has to improve at taking advantage of singles and doubles in the passing game.

The Liberty star completed 62.4% of his passes for 5107 yards with 47 touchdowns to 18 interceptions over the last two years. He also added 1822 yards and 27 more scores on the ground.

A 'redshirt' year to learn behind Brady and grasp an NFL offense might be exactly what Willis needs for his professional career to blossom.

