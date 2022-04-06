Pro Football Focus predicts Buccaneers' first two picks in NFL Draft

Pro Football Focus has released their most recent two-round mock draft. With the offseason signings that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made, their draft needs have changed from a month ago.

The draft is just a few short weeks away, and this is the time we start to get a true feeling of where players will go in the draft.

PFF has an interesting pick for the Bucs in round 1 as they project former Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis to slip to Tampa Bay at pick 27.

While there is some talk of re-signing Ndamukong Suh, getting the ultra-athletic lineman would be the long-term play for Jason Licht and Todd Bowles. The 6’6”, 341-pound tackle is an elite run stuffer that has the average ability as a pass rusher. PFF has Davis at an 89.2 run grade with 17 tackles for loss over the past three seasons. Rounding out his game and becoming an every-down player will dictate Jordan’s NFL success.

The second-round projection for Tampa Bay is another former Georgia Bulldog in linebacker Channing Tindall. There’s a need to improve the pass rush for the Bucs and Tindall could be a great choice at pick 60.

Tindall was dynamite in 2021 with a pass-rush grade of 81.5. He uses his tools well and moves very well in space for a 6’2”, 230-pound linebacker. His performance at the combine caught the attention of scouts across the league, but he never started a game at Georgia. Todd Bowles likes to get after the quarterback, and as PFF says, this could be a great match for both sides.

