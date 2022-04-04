Shannon Sharpe '99.9%' sure Tom Brady had role in Bruce Arians Retirement

Everything Tom Brady does is shrouded in a conspiracy it seems, and it started long before he came to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Essentially every time Brady does something well, or his team wins, it's connected to some deep-rooted council of NFL fixers who want the former 6th-Round NFL Draft pick to be known as the greatest of all time.

Now, we can add the retirement of former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians to that list, and one prominent former player turned analyst is on board with the latest suspicion.

"99.9 percent," former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe responded when asked on the television program Undisputed how much he thought Brady had a role in Arians retiring this past week. "I believe Tom Brady told the management, 'It's B.A. or me.', it's as simple as that."

What is Sharpe's reasoning for believing this? Arians' own comments and presence at reason NFL events like the Scouting Combine back in early March.

"We heard him...how excited he was," Sharpe said. "And all of the sudden he steps to a senior consultant? Kind of like Brad Stevens stepped down..."

For those unfamiliar, Stevens stepped down as head coach of the Boston Celtics in 2021 citing fatigue as a contributing factor to the decision.

He too joined the team's front office.

While the timing of Arians' retirement, and the subsequent hiring of Todd Bowles as his successor, was certainly shocking and sent waves throughout the NFL watching world.

But until a documentary about either man or a post-career tell-all book, is published we may not know the full story of what went down in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization that led to recent moves in the organization.

And even then, some may not get the captivating drama they're hoping for.

