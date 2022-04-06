Top running back draft prospect visits Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The next few weeks will be imperative across the NFL as teams begin to make final preparations and evaluations for the 2022 draft. Over the past month, franchises have been sending personnel to college pro days and hosting prospects for visits.

On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller for a top 30 visit. Spiller is a rising commodity that has the opportunity to go late on day one.

The purpose of these visits is for teams to conduct interviews and medical examinations. Like every other team across the league, the Buccaneers are permitted to have up to 30 draft-eligible prospects visit team facilities leading up to the draft. Spiller was hampered by a strained abductor muscle at the combine, and a hamstring injury he suffered during the event, that has limited his training. It's possible that Tampa Bay wanted to get a further look at his medicals.

Spiller had a less than ideal showing at the combine and at Texas A&M's pro day. He recorded a below average 4.27-second short shuttle, a 4.63 40-yard dash, a 33-inch vertical, and a 9-foot-6-inch broad jump. Those numbers don't have him close to other running backs in his class testing-wise.

However, Spiller's game tape and production speak for themselves. He has been one of the more consistent backs at the college level over the past three seasons. Since 2019, Spiller has recorded 541 carries for 2,993 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also caught 74 passes for 585 yards and another score.

The Texas native is receiving a ton of attention from the Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, and other teams. He has another top-30 visit coming up with Buffalo.

Tampa Bay currently has four running backs under contract for 2022; returning starter Leonard Fournette, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Giovani Bernard, and Kenjon Barner. With that being said, the team will be looking for a new second fiddle opposite of Fournette after former contributor Ronald Jones signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Spiller has the potential to fit the mold but there is the question of if this pick would be better utilized on another position such as wide receiver, linebacker, or defensive back.

