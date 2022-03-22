Skip to main content

Tampa Bay Buccaneers eyeing an SEC running back in the NFL Draft

The Bucs seems to be keeping a close eye on a talented running back out of the SEC.

Tampa Bay is looking to replenish their running back depth this off-season. Heading into the 2022 season the Buccaneers have two running backs under contract in KeShawn Vaughn and Leonard Fournette.

Fournette signed a three-year deal on Tuesday but Ronald Jones is still a free agent at the moment and the organization will most likely look to add in the draft with younger talent looking to build for the future in the backfield.

One of the targets emerging through the draft is former Texas A&M back Isaiah Spiller. Spiller, who missed the NFL combine due to a strained abductor muscle, will have his Pro Day Tuesday.

While in Indianapolis for the combine Spiller met with the Buccaneers, as well as Atlanta, Dallas, and Miami.

Tampa Bay plans on being one of the teams in College Station to watch Spiller work out. The 6’, 220 pound back is known for his violent running style, but he’s also a decent pass catcher and fits the mold the current Bucs staff likes in a running back.

Spiller ran for over 1,000 yards in two of the past three seasons, and he’s earned All-SEC honors the past two seasons.

It will be interesting to watch Spiller Tuesday as he gets back to full health. He jumped just 30” in the vertical leap at the combine, so look for him to show more explosiveness at his pro day.

There are some questions about his long speed so a decent 40 time will go a long way in determining where he gets picked in April.

He enters his pro day as prime running back target for Tampa Bay. Can he put up the numbers and have a workout that shows that he can be a fit as Tampa Bay contends for another Super Bowl run?

USATSI_17412961
