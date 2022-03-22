Tampa Bay Buccaneers eyeing an SEC running back in the NFL Draft

Tampa Bay is looking to replenish their running back depth this off-season. Heading into the 2022 season the Buccaneers have two running backs under contract in KeShawn Vaughn and Leonard Fournette.

Fournette signed a three-year deal on Tuesday but Ronald Jones is still a free agent at the moment and the organization will most likely look to add in the draft with younger talent looking to build for the future in the backfield.

One of the targets emerging through the draft is former Texas A&M back Isaiah Spiller. Spiller, who missed the NFL combine due to a strained abductor muscle, will have his Pro Day Tuesday.

READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers betting favorites to land veteran wide receiver

While in Indianapolis for the combine Spiller met with the Buccaneers, as well as Atlanta, Dallas, and Miami.

Tampa Bay plans on being one of the teams in College Station to watch Spiller work out. The 6’, 220 pound back is known for his violent running style, but he’s also a decent pass catcher and fits the mold the current Bucs staff likes in a running back.

Spiller ran for over 1,000 yards in two of the past three seasons, and he’s earned All-SEC honors the past two seasons.

READ MORE: Bucs GM speaks on rumors of friction between Bruce Arians and Tom Brady

It will be interesting to watch Spiller Tuesday as he gets back to full health. He jumped just 30” in the vertical leap at the combine, so look for him to show more explosiveness at his pro day.

There are some questions about his long speed so a decent 40 time will go a long way in determining where he gets picked in April.

He enters his pro day as prime running back target for Tampa Bay. Can he put up the numbers and have a workout that shows that he can be a fit as Tampa Bay contends for another Super Bowl run?

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook