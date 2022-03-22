Bucs GM speaks on rumors of friction between Bruce Arians and Tom Brady

On Monday, March 21st, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an in-person press conference for the first time in almost 2 years. Wide receiver Chris Godwin spoke on his new contract and the un-retirement of the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady. GM Jason Licht also fielded a multitude of questions, and one specifically stood out from ESPN’s Jenna Laine: the reports of friction between Brady and Arians and the key to managing said friction throughout the season.

Based on Licht's answer it seems that the friction that might, or better yet most likely was, present during the 2021 Bucs' season has been put to rest by both Arians and Brady. Stating that an open line of communication is absolutely a key in being able to maneuver around friction between a Hall of Fame quarterback and an almost equivalent head coach.

During the season it was clear that something was off based on interactions during games where Brady seemed to prefer speaking with OC Byron Leftwich rather than his HC Arians, although nothing was really brought to light or spoken of to the national media. This comes as no surprise to most who know the two. Both men, in their respective rights, have earned the ability to say what goes when it comes to the game of football. They also both have an innate personality in wanting to just win. When one side doesn't agree with the other friction will occur and thus be talked about.

We have even seen this with Brady and his previous head coach Bill Belichick towards the end of his time in New England as well. There was massive speculation that Brady was unhappy for years with the way Belichick was handling roster moves along with other characteristics of their relationship when it came to the Patriots moving forward. This has been widely thought of as one of the reasons for Brady ultimately leaving the place he called home for 20 years.

Moving forward, it seems that both sides, Arians, and Brady, can let bygones be bygones understanding that each other's ultimate goal is to win another Super Bowl. Licht has even gone on record several times stating that Brady has enjoyed his time in Tampa. Hopefully, this is water under the bridge heading into the 2022 NFL season as the Bucs look to add another Lombardi Trophy.

