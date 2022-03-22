Tampa Bay Buccaneers betting favorites to land veteran wide receiver

The Bucs front office has already done a fantastic job at retaining and adding to their wide receiver room this off-season in preparation for the upcoming 2022 NFL season. However, according to OddsChecker, the Bucs may not be done with adding to the position.

The betting favorites to land the veteran wide-out are the Bucs at +400, followed by the New England Patriots (+500) and the Buffalo Bills (+500).

READ MORE: Rob Gronkowski flirting at coming back to play with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay

The Bucs added Russell Gage in free agency and signed veteran WR Breshad Perriman to a 1-year deal. The wide receiver room is starting to look a little crowded in Tampa Bay, but it’s hard to pass up a WR of Jones' caliber.

Tampa Bay has experienced firsthand how lethal a weapon Jones can be after facing him through his first 10 seasons in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons. Throughout his 11 year NFL Career, Julio has amassed 879 catches for 13,330 yards and 61 touchdowns.

READ MORE: Another former teammate of Tom Brady signs with the Buccaneers

Recently the Bucs have shown high interest in veteran players and helping them get back to playing high levels of football. The addition of Julio Jones fits that mold and would be a welcome sight in Raymond James Stadium even as a backup.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook