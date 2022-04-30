Skip to main content

Tampa Bay's division rival drafts quarterback on day two

There's a new quarterback in the NFC South that will be competing with Tom Brady in 2022.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers division rival, the Atlanta Falcons, have drafted their quarterback of of the future in the third round of the NFL Draft, taking former Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Ridder, a 6’3”, 211 pound signal-caller, had a phenomenal pre-draft process as he came into the draft as the second or third rated quarterback on the board, depending on who you listen to.

USATSI_18121537

READ MORE: Tampa Bay pegged as potential home for dynamic QB prospect

With the Falcons moving on from Matt Ryan and bringing in Marcus Mariota as a stopgap option, many experts predicted the franchise would take a quarterback at some point in the draft.

Ridder had a great senior season for the Bearcats as he led them to the NCAA College Playoffs. He was the conference's Offensive Player of the Year again in 2021 (251-of-387, 64.9%, 3,334 yards, 30 TDs, eight TDs; 110-365-3.3, six TDs rushing in 14 starts), and he nearly led Cincinnati to an upset win over eventual national champion Georgia.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Falcons took Drake London in round 1, and now they pair him up with Ridder. Ridder is a smart quarterback - he is a creature of habit in his mechanics and he reads defenses very well. He’ll need to work on throwing off schedule and accuracy, but a big-bodied wideout like London should help his transition.

READ MORE: Buccaneers Insider gives thoughts on Rob Gronkowski's future

Getting Ridder in the third round is a steal, and the Falcons should be happy walking away from this draft landing a quarterback at great value. 

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the NFL Draft.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_17825038
Draft

Buccaneers second round pick speaks to media for the first time

By Dustin Lewis49 minutes ago
6D9666AE-A33C-4FD8-9C47-F899AFC200E3
Draft

Tampa Bay Buccaneers select offensive lineman with their second pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

By Collin Haalboom1 hour ago
EA9D6650-FA24-423E-9AC2-C5A6E1472A36
Draft

Buccaneers select defensive player with first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

By Collin Haalboom3 hours ago
Malik Willis
News

NFL Draft: Could the Buccaneers Trade Back Again?

By David Harrison3 hours ago
USATSI_17516874
News

Rob Gronkowski addresses status ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

By Dustin Lewis6 hours ago
USATSI_15363922
Draft

Tampa Bay pegged as potential home for dynamic QB prospect

By Dustin Lewis8 hours ago
Greg Dulcich
News

NFL Draft: Mocking Day 2 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By David Harrison9 hours ago
USATSI_16565335
News

Buccaneers Insider gives thoughts on Rob Gronkowski's future

By Dustin Lewis10 hours ago