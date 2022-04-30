Three Potential Picks for the Buccaneers on Day Three of the NFL Draft

Leading up to the NFL Draft, all of the focus, notoriety and headlines are dedicated to firsts.

The first overall pick, first round prospects, first round mock drafts... The majority of content is usually designed to highlight the pinnacle of whatever the topic is. So when it's time for the NFL Draft, the focus is no different, most eyes are aimed at the top.

READ MORE: Buccaneers Insider gives thoughts on Rob Gronkowski's future

That is until day two of the NFL Draft comes around. It's then that the narrative begins to shift. You start seeing, reading and hearing comments like, "Day two is where NFL GMs really earn their money", or, "The second day of the draft is the most important."

A recent example of this isn't hard to find. Daniel Jeremiah, the NFL Network's most prominent draft prognosticator, tweeted this yesterday, just a few hours before Day 2 of the draft was to commence.

I'm not implying these types of comments are disingenuous, or untrue. I actually tend to agree that day two of the NFL Draft can be just as exciting as the first. This is obviously the case for teams who don't end up making a pick until day two of the draft, like the Buccaneers this year.

You see, it's a numbers game in many ways, and on a day when teams generally have more kicks at the can, it increases the likelihood of them finding a player who can help their team. I don't want to say quantity is more important than quality during NFL draft weekend, because it's not, but the quantity of picks a team has, is obviously going to provide them with a greater chance at finding, and adding quality players.

So with all of the attention focused on the first two days of the draft, the value that can be found on the third day tends to get overlooked.

Despite it being the day that most players are actually drafted, It's often the day that casual fans lose interest. The names of the players aren't as recognizable. The prospects' potential to succeed in the NFL, and ultimately impact a team's performance, is assumed to be less than the players selected during the first two days of the draft.

READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers selection tracker

In reality though, that's not the case. Day three of the NFL Draft is significant because with more picks, teams have a greater chance of finding that diamond in the rough or adding depth to positions of need, whatever their primary objective is.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a major opportunity in front of them, as the majority of their draft class is set to be selected today. The Bucs currently have four picks left to be made (106, 133, 248, 261).

So in honor of it being the third, and final day of the NFL Draft, let's focus on three players that could be in play for the Buccaneers.

Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati

Standing at 6’2”, Coby Bryant has good size and length for a cornerback. Based on his draft history, it's pretty clear that Jason Licht and his staff view height and length as important criteria when identifying prospects that appeal to them at the cornerback position. On the field, Bryant has shown the ability to succeed in both man and zone coverages. He has tremendous ball skills, with the production to back it up. He’s also a player with enough positional versatility to be appealing. He has experience playing in nickel packages for the Bearcats, and even some safety.

Based on his size, talent, and versatility, Coby Bryant is a player who should expect to hear his name called in the fourth round of the draft. With Carlton Davis being the only starting corner on the Bucs roster under contract beyond this season, adding some youth for the future, and depth for the present, would make a lot of sense.

Cade Otton, TE, Washington

In what is considered to be a solid tight end class, though not spectacular, Otton is in the upper echelon of prospects at the position, and probably the best fit for the Bucs of those who have yet to be drafted. He has good hands, while having shown a willingness and an ability to be an effective blocker. He also comes from a collegiate program at the University of Washington that Jason Licht is comfortable with. Two of his former first-round picks, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Vita Vea, are both former Huskies.

With Rob Gronkowski’s status still very much in the air, many assumed the Buccaneers would target the tight end position with one of their first three picks in the draft. That obviously didn't happen, but of all the positions yet to be addressed, it's safe to assume that a tight end is at the top of the Bucs' priority list.

Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma

Despite already drafting defensive tackle, Logan Hall, with their first pick in the draft, the value of a player like Perrion Winfrey on the third day of the draft just seems like something that needs to be considered. Most evaluators expected Winfrey to be off the board at some point in the second round. Also, Vita Vea is the only starter along the interior defensive line for the Bucs who is under contract for multiple years.

During the 2021 campaign, as a defensive star for Oklahoma, Winfrey produced 23 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks in 12 starts. He was rewarded with a second-team All-Big 12 Conference selection for his efforts. He is a player who has an explosive first step, a good motor, and heavy hands. What sets Winfrey apart from some of the other defensive tackles available in this draft is his ability (and more so his potential) to rush the passer as an interior player.

Aside from being one of the most respected general managers in franchise history, Jason Licht has also proven to be extremely hard to predict. As a result, I wouldn't recommend placing a bet on any one of these players to be drafted by the Bucs on Day 3, but that certainly doesn't mean that it isn't a realistic possibility.

Stay connected to BucsGameday for continued coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft.