2022 NFL Draft: Tampa Bay Buccaneers selection tracker

This weekend is an opportunity for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to continue moving towards contending for a championship in 2022. Through two days, the Buccaneers have addressed needs on both sides of the ball. The franchise selected defensive end Logan Hall and offensive lineman Luke Goedeke in the second round before adding running back Rachaad White in the third round.

Heading into Saturday, the Buccaneers have four picks (No. 106, No. 133, No. 248, No. 261) remaining after giving up a sixth-round selection they had previously acquired from Jacksonville in the move to trade up for Goedeke. Like Friday, Tampa Bay will lead off to begin rounds four through seven.

There are still holes to fill in the defensive backfield and at tight end. It also wouldn't be surprising for the franchise to target a linebacker or wide receiver depending on the best available players at the time of their selections.

BucsGameday will be tracking each of Tampa Bay's draft picks through the weekend as well as providing background information, stats, measurables, comparisons, and more.

- Logan Hall, Defensive End

Round/Overall Pick: Round 2/No. 33 overall

College: Houston

Measurables: 6-foot-6, 283-pounds, 32 3/4-inch arms, 9 5/8-inch hands

Career Stats: 97 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Combine Numbers: 4.88 40-yard dash, 4.44-second shuttle, 7.25-second three-cone, 30-inch vertical jump

Scout's Outlook: "Hard-working, two-year starter with projectable frame and developmental traits whose best positional fit could be in the eye of the beholder. Hall played defensive tackle in college, but his playing style and physical profile are better suited for defensive end in a 3-4 alignment. He's segmented and a little gradual in his attack, but flashes violent hands and forward charge as an interior rusher. Improvement lies ahead for Hall, but he needs a scheme fit and extended runway as a rotational lineman." - Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

NFL Comparison: Jalyn Holmes

- Luke Goedeke, Offensive Tackle

Round/Overall Pick: Round 2/No. 57 overall

College: Central Michigan

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 312-pounds, 32 1/4-inch arms, 9 3/4-inch hands

Career Stats: 24 starts

Combine Numbers: 26 bench-press reps

Scout's Outlook: "Tight end turned tackle whose final landing spot could be at guard due to a lack of necessary length. Goedeke is a rancorous run blocker with a talent for rooting opponents off the spot. He balances a surly field demeanor with above-average technique and frequently sustains and finishes the block like an NFL veteran. He has put the time in to build out his frame but shorter arms will offer matchup challenges from time to time. Goedeke had a strong 2021 season against modest competition, but his strengths profile well as a good starter with the ability to make an impact sooner rather than later." - Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

NFL Comparison: Connor McGovern

- Rachaad White, Running Back

Round/Overall Pick: Round 3/No. 91 overall

College: Arizona State

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 214-pounds, 31 1/4-inch arms, 9 3/4-inch hands

Career Stats: 224 rushes, 1420 yards, 20 touchdowns, 51 catches, 607 yards, 2 touchdowns

Combine Numbers: 4.48 40-yard dash, 38-inch vertical jump, 12-foot-5-inch broad-jump

Scout's Outlook: "Running back with size and senior year production, but the tape is more average than exciting. White is a tight-hipped runner lacking desired lateral agility and burst after changing direction. He has a tendency to be slowed or stopped by first-level tacklers but is a more natural runner once he gets up to the second level. He fails to show enough creativity to escape the "gets what is blocked" tag, but he does run with adequate vision. His lack of breakaway speed and limited special teams background won't help his chances, so he needs to shine early in camp to give himself an opportunity to make a team as a RB3." - Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

