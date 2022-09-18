Buccaneers Defensive Lineman Out for Rest of Game Against Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have announced the DL Akiem Hicks is out for the remainder of the game against the New Orleans Saints with a foot injury. He is one of the multiple players that is currently injured for Tampa Bay as they trail the Saints 3-0.

The first half hasn't been anything that the Bucs were hoping for. The offense hasn't been able to get much going and the injuries surely aren't going to help that.

Tampa Bay is hopeful that some of their questionable players will be able to return for them in the second half as they look to figure things out on the offensive side of the football.

The 32-year-old Akiem Hicks had 3 total tackles in this contest and two a week ago against the Dallas Cowboys. He is surely going to be missed as the Buccaneers look to figure this thing out.

It seems to be a trend for Tampa Bay against the Saints throughout the past few seasons. For some odd reason, they can't seem to get much going on either side of the football. Fortunately for them, the defense has stepped up big time in this one and will need to continue playing like that if they want to win this game.

The second half is set to start at any second now, so let's see if the Buccaneers can get back on track and win this one.

