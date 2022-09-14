Tom Brady dealing with pain after Tampa Bay's win over Dallas

Nobody can defeat father time, not even future hall of fame quarterback, Tom Brady. The 45-year-old star helped lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 19-3 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on the road to kick off what may be his final season in the NFL. Though the Buccaneers came away with a dominant win thanks to their defense, Brady felt the aftermath of the game the following day.

While speaking on Monday's installment of his podcast, "Let's Go!" Brady mentioned he dealt with some pain following the win over the Cowboys.

“There’s no margin for error when you’re 45,” Brady said. “You know, you take hits and you feel every hit. When you’re younger, your body’s a lot different.

“And when you’re 45, your body changes a lot," Brady continued. "So what am I dealing with now? I woke up today going, ‘Holy s–t, there was a few hits.’”

Brady was sacked on back-to-back possessions in the second quarter by Micah Parsons. The reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year beat Donovan Smith on the first play before taking advantage of backup left tackle Josh Wells on the second.

“And you look at your arm and you got bruises, you got cuts,” Brady said. “And you go, ‘OK, how much longer do I want to make this commitment?’ And I obviously made the commitment for this year and everything’s going to be like always — continue to evaluate all these different aspects of playing.”

Despite the hits, Brady helped guide the Buccaneers to five scoring possessions, though he probably wants to convert more of them into touchdowns against New Orleans. He completed 18 of 27 (66.7%) of his passes for 212 yards with one touchdown and one interception during the win in Dallas.

Tampa Bay travels to New Orleans for a Sunday afternoon divisional matchup in week 2.

